Brazil's ex-president hit with corruption charges

Prosecutor: Charges stem from Operation Car Wash money laundering probe

(CNN) Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday presented charges of corruption against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife, Marisa Leticia da Silva, according to state-run news agency Agencia Brasil.

The charges stem from the Operation Car Wash money laundering investigation.

Prosecutors allege the former president benefited from "illicit advances in connection with a renovation of a triplex" in a beach town near São Paulo.

The investigation extends to the president of the Lula Institute, Paulo Okamoto, and Leo Pinheiro, president of OAS, a construction company heavily investigated under Operation Car Wash.

Da Silva sent out a series of tweets after the charges, calling them "fiction" and claiming he had "been a victim of extremely serious illegalities, according to the ex-president's defense."

