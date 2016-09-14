South Africa bans anti-gay American pastor from visiting

Story highlights Pastor Steven Anderson praised June shooting at Orlando gay club

South Africa described him as an "undesirable person"

(CNN) South Africa banned a controversial American pastor and his associates from visiting, describing them as "undesirable persons" who criticize homosexuality and promote hate speech.

Pastor Steven Anderson made headlines in the US after he praised the shooting that left dozens dead at an Orlando gay club in June.

South Africa's home affairs minister said after consultation with leaders of the nation's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, he decided Anderson is not welcome there.

Anderson had intended to visit South Africa this week, until he learned of the news.

Americans traveling to South Africa don't need visas as part of a waiver program. Despite the program, the pastor and his associates will not be allowed into the nation.

Read More