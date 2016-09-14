Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In the shadow of jihad, nomadic life across the Sahara hangs by a thread

By Thomas Page, for CNN

Updated 5:19 AM ET, Wed September 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Author Nicholas Jubber experienced the precarious life faced by the Sahara&#39;s nomadic peoples, recording them in new book &quot;The Timbuktu School for Nomads: Across the Sahara in the Shadow of Jihad.&quot; Pictured, a Tuareg poet in a blue robe in southern Algeria, 2016.
Photos: A nomadic life
Author Nicholas Jubber experienced the precarious life faced by the Sahara's nomadic peoples, recording them in new book "The Timbuktu School for Nomads: Across the Sahara in the Shadow of Jihad." Pictured, a Tuareg poet in a blue robe in southern Algeria, 2016.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Traveling among tribes including Fulani herdsmen and Berabish nomads, Jubber made his way from Fez in Morocco to Timbuktu in Mali, a journey not without its perils.
Photos: A nomadic life
Traveling among tribes including Fulani herdsmen and Berabish nomads, Jubber made his way from Fez in Morocco to Timbuktu in Mali, a journey not without its perils.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Political instability in Libya spread south in 2012, with Islamic militants waging war on parts of Mali, claiming Timbuktu in and derailing Jubber&#39;s journey. Pictured, a Tuareg tribesman looks on in the Meggedat valley, Libya.
Photos: A nomadic life
Political instability in Libya spread south in 2012, with Islamic militants waging war on parts of Mali, claiming Timbuktu in and derailing Jubber's journey. Pictured, a Tuareg tribesman looks on in the Meggedat valley, Libya.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
The author and traveler was determined, however. &quot;When you&#39;re in the middle of a journey you can become quite numb to the danger,&quot; he told CNN. &quot;[You] just want to keep going to reach your goal or your destination, and you forget that there really are slightly frightening things going on around you.&quot;
Photos: A nomadic life
The author and traveler was determined, however. "When you're in the middle of a journey you can become quite numb to the danger," he told CNN. "[You] just want to keep going to reach your goal or your destination, and you forget that there really are slightly frightening things going on around you."
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Jubber worked in the tanneries of Fez at the start of his adventure. &quot;As organically decrepit as Heironymous Bosch&#39;s hell, the Ain Azeltoun tannery may well be the stinkiest place in the whole of Fez,&quot; he said when recording the experience.
Photos: A nomadic life
Jubber worked in the tanneries of Fez at the start of his adventure. "As organically decrepit as Heironymous Bosch's hell, the Ain Azeltoun tannery may well be the stinkiest place in the whole of Fez," he said when recording the experience.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Sharia law was imposed on Timbuktu in 2012 by Islamist militants including members of the group Ansar Dine. Music and cigarettes were banned, and the occupying force introduced public floggings, tales of which Jubber unwaveringly records from conversations with citizens post-liberation.
Photos: A nomadic life
Sharia law was imposed on Timbuktu in 2012 by Islamist militants including members of the group Ansar Dine. Music and cigarettes were banned, and the occupying force introduced public floggings, tales of which Jubber unwaveringly records from conversations with citizens post-liberation.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
French-led forces liberated Timbuktu in January 2013, but citizens inherited a collection of vandalized monuments at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. UNESCO helped restore the city&#39;s historic mausoleums and other monuments deemed idolatrous during the militant occupation.
Photos: A nomadic life
French-led forces liberated Timbuktu in January 2013, but citizens inherited a collection of vandalized monuments at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. UNESCO helped restore the city's historic mausoleums and other monuments deemed idolatrous during the militant occupation.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
A traditional ceremony in a village near Abalak, Niger, shows veiled Tuareg women wrapped in rugs to hide their bodies from visitors&#39; looks, according to local custom. Jubber says the Sahel region -- the semiarid belt of land south of the Sahara, to which Abalak belongs -- is the site of what he calls &quot;the first climate change war,&quot; where disputes over resources and land rights have made life difficult for nomadic herdsmen.
Photos: A nomadic life
A traditional ceremony in a village near Abalak, Niger, shows veiled Tuareg women wrapped in rugs to hide their bodies from visitors' looks, according to local custom. Jubber says the Sahel region -- the semiarid belt of land south of the Sahara, to which Abalak belongs -- is the site of what he calls "the first climate change war," where disputes over resources and land rights have made life difficult for nomadic herdsmen.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Tuaregs sitting on camels in Timbuktu, 1977. Timbuktu, situated between the desert and the Niger River, was once a city of great prosperity, with some of its greatest buildings commissioned by Mansa Musa I. Musa, leader of the West African Mali Empire in the early 14th century, is thought by historians to be the richest man to ever walk the Earth, with an inflation-adjusted wealth of $400 billion.
Photos: A nomadic life
Tuaregs sitting on camels in Timbuktu, 1977. Timbuktu, situated between the desert and the Niger River, was once a city of great prosperity, with some of its greatest buildings commissioned by Mansa Musa I. Musa, leader of the West African Mali Empire in the early 14th century, is thought by historians to be the richest man to ever walk the Earth, with an inflation-adjusted wealth of $400 billion.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
A man prays inside the Sankore mosque in Timbuktu. Part of the madrasah was commissioned by Mansa Musa I.
Photos: A nomadic life
A man prays inside the Sankore mosque in Timbuktu. Part of the madrasah was commissioned by Mansa Musa I.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Tuareg Khoulene Alamine (center), an imzad teacher sits with a poet on the sand of the Tagmart plateau. The imzad, a single-stringed violin played only by Tuareg women, is making a comeback in Algeria. Jubber experienced a wealth of cultures that rubbed off on each other across the Sahara. &quot;I love not only the richness of the individual cultures,&quot; he said, &quot;but the way they intersect with each other in a matrix of interrelatedness.&quot;
Photos: A nomadic life
Tuareg Khoulene Alamine (center), an imzad teacher sits with a poet on the sand of the Tagmart plateau. The imzad, a single-stringed violin played only by Tuareg women, is making a comeback in Algeria. Jubber experienced a wealth of cultures that rubbed off on each other across the Sahara. "I love not only the richness of the individual cultures," he said, "but the way they intersect with each other in a matrix of interrelatedness."
Hide Caption
11 of 12
A Bedouin takes water from a well near Nema, southeastern Mauritania, 2012. The West African nation has retained one cultural trait that was dominant during the time of Mansa Musa I: slavery (&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2012/03/world/mauritania.slaverys.last.stronghold/&quot;&gt;which is illegal, but widespread)&lt;/a&gt;. Jubber writes of his hopes that &quot;the future will be very different,&quot; and the region will regain its great wealth from sources such as solar energy instead.
Photos: A nomadic life
A Bedouin takes water from a well near Nema, southeastern Mauritania, 2012. The West African nation has retained one cultural trait that was dominant during the time of Mansa Musa I: slavery (which is illegal, but widespread). Jubber writes of his hopes that "the future will be very different," and the region will regain its great wealth from sources such as solar energy instead.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
tuareg 3tuareg 2tuareg 4tuareg 1fez tanneriestuareg 5tuareg 7tuareg 8tuareg 6timbuktu mosque sankore 1tuareg 11mauritania bedouin

Story highlights

  • "The Timbuktu School for Nomads" records a journey from Fez, Morocco to Timbuktu, Mali
  • Nicholas Jubber traveled with nomads and witnessed the effects of Islamic militancy
  • He points to nomads as providing lessons in countering extremism and climate change

(CNN)The Sahara's shifting sands are as impermanent as the camps made by those who call it home. What remains a constant is the lifestyle that has kept nomads circling this unforgiving environment for millennia.

But for how much longer? The dual forces of jihadism and climate change threaten to upset a way of life that has endured both colonialism and dictatorship, but may not be able to match terror and Mother Nature. Yet one author suggests nomads may well be the people to teach the rest of the world how to tackle both.

    The road to Timbuktu

    Author, journalist and professor Nicholas Jubber paints a remarkable picture of steely determination and true grit in new book "The Timbuktu School for Nomads: Across the Sahara in the Shadow of Jihad".
    Seeking to follow in the footsteps of 16th-century explorer Leo Africanus and travel between Fez, Morocco and Timbuktu, Mali, "it wasn't so much 'crossing the desert' that spurred me," Jubber writes, "it was the prospect of traveling in the desert... I just wanted to meet the people who lived there."
    Read More
    The tanneries of Fez, where Jubber worked at the start of his Saharan odyssey.
    The tanneries of Fez, where Jubber worked at the start of his Saharan odyssey.
    What Jubber hadn't counted on was the Arab Spring.
    "When I started traveling in that part of Africa things started to go wrong, and the conflict in Mali ... in 2011 to 2012 started breaking out... I got to experience a lot more of that than I'd originally anticipated," he recalls with a wry smile, speaking to CNN.
    These children were confined to a voodoo convent. These are their stories
    These children were confined to a voodoo convent
    Destabilization in Libya had spread south and with it Tuareg rebels, backed by Islamic militants, who claimed Timbuktu in 2012. Islamic militants, including members of al Qaeda-allied Ansar Dine, soon supplanted the Tuaregs, vandalizing monuments at the UNESCO World Heritage Site and imposed Sharia law.
    The occupation would derail the writer's journey and force him to return at a later date, once French-led forces had reclaimed the city in January 2013.

    'A very combustible combination'

    When Jubber returned he describes "a place that was really being wracked terribly by political events."
    It was a city attempting to rebuild its culture, destroyed either at the hands of militants or removed out of necessity, such as ancient manuscripts from the city's library, shipped down the Niger River to Bamako for safekeeping. A more immediate salve was the sound of music once more on the streets of Timbuktu, previously banned under the Islamist regime.
    The Mundari: The tribe dying for their cows
    The Mundari: The tribe dying for their cows
    Jubber says although Tuaregs played a part in Timbuktu's fate, the situation is complex -- and perhaps contains a lesson.
    "There's a place called Araouane, just north of Timbuktu in the desert, and I met a lot of people from there who [...] had their flocks taken, rustled, their medical supplies, their equipment stolen," he recalls. "That was just before the jihadist armies started roaming through the Sahara.
    "These armies start coming along and offering wages to the young men to join up with their army, and many of them went along. Many didn't, and went to refugee camps and took other options, but some young guys did go and join the jihadist army because they were given a salary and a sense of self-worth."
    A lone Tuareg man standing on a dune in the desert near Timbuktu, northern Mali, 2005. Jubber visited the ancient city in the aftermath of the 2012 occupation and heard stories from residents who chose to remain.
    A lone Tuareg man standing on a dune in the desert near Timbuktu, northern Mali, 2005. Jubber visited the ancient city in the aftermath of the 2012 occupation and heard stories from residents who chose to remain.
    Chosen for the frontlines, many of these expendable hired guns died.
    How a diamond rush led to an ancient, underwater secret
    How a diamond rush led to an ancient, underwater secret
    "It was a striking example to me of the way that extremist ideologies and economic deprivation join together -- and it's a very combustible combination."
    The writer sees a parallel between how nomads have been treated in recent years and the fate of the desert. For instance in Mali -- where a tenth of the country is nomadic -- Jubber writes that the government has given preference to agriculture over herding, "enshrining 'the creed of private property.'"
    "If [nomadic people] were given better investment, better help to have a more flourishing life out there, then few of them would be tempted into those kind of lifestyles and would be helping to protect it I think," he argues.
    "They can be guardians of these places and deserts where narco-trafficking or jihadism, banditry, so many of these things pass through. It's the nomads really who can look after those areas."

    The first climate change war?

    On his odyssey Jubber rides the iron ore train into deepest Mauritania, works in the tanneries of Fez and fishes on the Niger River. But he's in awe of the desert tribes' nomadic lifestyle: Fulani herdsmen, or the salt caravans dealing in the Sahara's 'white gold'.
    The masked men of Burkina Faso
    The masked men of Burkina Faso
    "Surely," he writes, "any lifestyle that has endured so long has something to teach us."
    "I think it's really interesting that in apocalyptic fiction the people who can survive and flourish are the nomads," he says, "who can forage and keep moving and adjust to whatever is being thrown at them."
    It would be premature to say nomads face an apocalypse today, but their struggles may soon be ours.
    "So many of the issues being faced in nomadic communities -- especially things like flooding, drought, water scarcity -- are the issues that are going to be spread out on a much wider spectrum across the world according to a lot of projections," he says.
    &quot;I love not only the richness of the individual cultures,&quot; says Jubber, &quot;but the way they intersect with each other in a matrix of interrelatedness.&quot;
    "I love not only the richness of the individual cultures," says Jubber, "but the way they intersect with each other in a matrix of interrelatedness."
    Jubber describes the Sahel, the semiarid belt south of the Sahara, as "the setting of the first climate change war," where conflicts are emerging over resources, particularly water and herding corridors. "When people are living on such narrow margins of survival, these things can become so explosive," the author adds.
    After 20,000 years, the world&#39;s oldest people face a crisis of culture
    Meet the closest relatives to the first humans
    Investment and adaptation is crucial for the region, Jubber suggests, citing hydrocarbon potential and solar technology being rolled out in Morocco.
    "I think there's a lot of potential for future prosperity," he speculates, "but it's all about how it's handled and managed." Quashing government corruption, he says, is "the hinge that's really going to define a good or bad future."
    Jubber hopes some of this investment filters down to the nomadic people who have tamed these wild landscapes for centuries -- and hopefully will maintain them for centuries to come. It's possible that these people, constantly on the move, may well be the key to the region's stability.