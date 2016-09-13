Story highlights Social media erupts after protesters storm Ryan Lochte's performance

Incident on "Dancing with the Stars" not shown on camera

(CNN) Ryan Lochte is in the news again, for all the wrong reasons.

The Olympic swimmer may have hoped to repair his reputation after all that negative publicity during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games by performing on "Dancing with the Stars."

But his dancing skills weren't what attracted the most attention during his debut performance -- it was the two protesters who crashed Monday night's show on ABC.

Fans and critics couldn't get enough of the incident, making jokes and taking sides.