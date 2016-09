Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) A new MH370 clue... A new low in the campaign... And a new reason to be wary of sugar (maybe). It's Tuesday, and here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. MH370

2. Syria

Israel's mostly been sitting on the sidelines as the Syrian civil war next door grinds on -- except for when fighting spills into its territory. That's happened five times in the last week. In the latest incident, a projectile hit the Israeli-occupied part of Golan Heights. So, Israeli planes struck army positions in Syria. Syria then fired at the flights and says it knocked down a warplane and a drone . Israel says that's bunk. Confused? What isn't confusing about this conflict