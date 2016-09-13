Photos: MH370 debris

Reunion Island debris – Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. As of May 2016, authorities have definitively linked one piece of debris to the plane, while four other pieces are believed to "almost certainly" come from the missing aircraft. A flaperon from a Boeing 777 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean in July 2015. Authorities later confirmed the debris came from MH370.