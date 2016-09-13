Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. MH370
Blaine Gibson, the Seattle lawyer who's self-funding a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, says he has found fresh debris that appears to show scorch marks, perhaps from a fire. Is this significant? It could be. If the debris is indeed from the plane and experts conclude the marks are from a fire on board, it'll make the pilot suicide theory less likely.
2. Syria
Israel's mostly been sitting on the sidelines as the Syrian civil war next door grinds on -- except for when fighting spills into its territory. That's happened five times in the last week. In the latest incident, a projectile hit the Israeli-occupied part of Golan Heights. So, Israeli planes struck army positions in Syria. Syria then fired at the flights and says it knocked down a warplane and a drone. Israel says that's bunk. Confused? What isn't confusing about this conflict?
3. 9/11 victims bill
President Obama will veto a bill that allows families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom's denied any role in the attacks, but 15 of the 19 hijackers were of Saudi descent. The White House says if the bill becomes law, other countries could haul American diplomats or service members into courts. Lawmakers say they'll try to override the veto but it'll take 2/3rds of both the House and Senate. If they do though, it'll be a first for the Obama's presidency.
4. Campaign 2016
This election appears to have a transparency problem. Hillary Clinton hasn't provided a full account of her health and Donald Trump is still refusing to release his tax returns. The health issue is relevant because Trump, 70, and Clinton, 68, would be the oldest and second oldest presidents inaugurated for a first term in the job. The wealth issue is relevant because it could provide key details about their financial interests. Here's Stephen Collinson's great write.
5. Sugar
Sorry to spoil your morning muffin, but it looks like you've been conned. It's no secret sugar isn't great for you, but new research shows that, decades ago, the sugar industry sponsored research that downplayed the ingredient's role in heart disease. (Did you also know new guidelines recommend kids consume no more than six teaspoons of added sugar a day? That's 25 grams -- way less than the sugar in one can of Coke.)
