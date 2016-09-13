Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

5 things for Tuesday September 13: MH370 discovery. Campaign transparency. A sugar high.

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 6:06 AM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. As of May 2016, authorities have definitively linked one piece of debris to the plane, while four other pieces are believed to &quot;almost certainly&quot; come from the missing aircraft. A flaperon from a Boeing 777 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean in July 2015. Authorities later confirmed the debris came from MH370.
Photos: MH370 debris
Reunion Island debrisMalaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. As of May 2016, authorities have definitively linked one piece of debris to the plane, while four other pieces are believed to "almost certainly" come from the missing aircraft. A flaperon from a Boeing 777 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean in July 2015. Authorities later confirmed the debris came from MH370.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Two pieces of debris were found in Mozambique, in December 2015 and February 2016. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said both pieces &quot;almost certainly&quot; came from the missing plane.
Photos: MH370 debris
ATSB debris part 1 Two pieces of debris were found in Mozambique, in December 2015 and February 2016. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said both pieces "almost certainly" came from the missing plane.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
An examination of stenciling and other identifiable features were used to link the debris to MH370.
Photos: MH370 debris
ATSB debris part 2An examination of stenciling and other identifiable features were used to link the debris to MH370.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Two more pieces of debris, found in March 2016, were also deemed to have &quot;almost certainly&quot; come from MH370, according to the ATSB.
Photos: MH370 debris
ATSB debris part 3Two more pieces of debris, found in March 2016, were also deemed to have "almost certainly" come from MH370, according to the ATSB.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
One piece is believed to be from the plane&#39;s Rolls Royce engine, while the other matched a Boeing 777 interior closet panel.
Photos: MH370 debris
ATSB debris part 4One piece is believed to be from the plane's Rolls Royce engine, while the other matched a Boeing 777 interior closet panel.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
A piece of aircraft debris found in Tanzania and transported to Australia, which the country&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://minister.infrastructure.gov.au/chester/releases/2016/July/dc081_2016.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Infrastructure and Transport minister&lt;/a&gt; said was &#39;highly likely&#39; from MH370.
Photos: MH370 debris
A piece of aircraft debris found in Tanzania and transported to Australia, which the country's Infrastructure and Transport minister said was 'highly likely' from MH370.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
08 reunion island debris 073002 Mozambique Plane Debris01 MH370 Mozambiquedebris part 3 mossell bay south africa mh37002 MH370 debris part 4 door panel02 mh370 debris 0720

Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN)A new MH370 clue... A new low in the campaign... And a new reason to be wary of sugar (maybe). It's Tuesday, and here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. MH370

Blaine Gibson, the Seattle lawyer who's self-funding a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, says he has found fresh debris that appears to show scorch marks, perhaps from a fire. Is this significant? It could be. If the debris is indeed from the plane and experts conclude the marks are from a fire on board, it'll make the pilot suicide theory less likely

    2. Syria

    Israel's mostly been sitting on the sidelines as the Syrian civil war next door grinds on -- except for when fighting spills into its territory. That's happened five times in the last week. In the latest incident, a projectile hit the Israeli-occupied part of Golan Heights. So, Israeli planes struck army positions in Syria. Syria then fired at the flights and says it knocked down a warplane and a drone. Israel says that's bunk. Confused?  What isn't confusing about this conflict?
    Read More

    3. 9/11 victims bill

    President Obama will veto a bill that allows families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom's denied any role in the attacks, but 15 of the 19 hijackers were of Saudi descent. The White House says if the bill becomes law, other countries could haul American diplomats or service members into courts. Lawmakers say they'll try to override the veto but it'll take 2/3rds of both the House and Senate. If they do though, it'll be a first for the Obama's presidency.

    4. Campaign 2016

    This election appears to have a transparency problem. Hillary Clinton hasn't provided a full account of her health and Donald Trump is still refusing to release his tax returns. The health issue is relevant because Trump, 70, and Clinton, 68, would be the oldest and second oldest presidents inaugurated for a first term in the job. The wealth issue is relevant because it could provide key details about their financial interests. Here's Stephen Collinson's great write.

    5. Sugar

    Sorry to spoil your morning muffin, but it looks like you've been conned. It's no secret sugar isn't great for you, but new research shows that, decades ago, the sugar industry sponsored research that downplayed the ingredient's role in heart disease. (Did you also know new guidelines recommend kids consume no more than six teaspoons of added sugar a day? That's 25 grams -- way less than the sugar in one can of Coke.) 

    Breakfast Browse

    Get off our lawn, Oxford dictionary
    The OD has added YOLO and 'Merica to its hallowed annals. Also included: Kegerator (a refrigerator for a beer keg). 
    Shrinking ... in a bad way
    The CEO of Weight Watchers has resigned in the middle of a bad year. Its stock has fallen more than 50% in 2016. 
    Do dolphins have a spoken language?
    Eeeeeeeeeee eee! Eeeeeee eeeeee eeeeeee.
    Walmart: The machine uprising is nigh
    The retailer wants to roll out (heh) self-driving carts that roam the aisles and parking lots waiting for victims -- er, shoppers -- to request their presence. 

    Quote of the Day

    That's a Canadian judge to a woman in a rape case. And that's not the only questionable thing he said during that trial.

    And finally...

    Wait for it...
    Sometimes you're the cat. Sometimes you're the dog. Sometimes you're the human laughing at it all. 