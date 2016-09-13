Bubble wrap forces military academy lockdown

Story highlights The lockdown was lifted after 90 minutes

(CNN) A military academy and a university in suburban Philadelphia are locked down. Officers from two police departments rush in to search for a gunman.

The cause: No, not gunshots -- but bubble wrap.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, an Eastern University student called 911 after hearing what she thought was a gunshot.

Police from Radnor and Tredyffrin Township showed up and searched the campus. They found no evidence of a gun fired.

The sound, it turns out, was something else.

