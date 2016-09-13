Atlantic hurricane mid-season report card

Story highlights September 10 marks the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season

So far there have been nine named storms and four hurricanes

Earl and Hermine both made landfall as Category 1 hurricanes

(CNN) Who doesn't love a report card? Well, OK, some people might not, but it's a good way to get an idea of how things are going -- whether it's the middle of the semester at school or the middle of the season for your favorite sports team.

How about the middle of the Atlantic basin's hurricane season? September 10 marked the peak of that season, with a large majority of storms occurring between mid-August and mid-October. So how is this season stacking up?

Peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic

So far, the 2016 season has had nine named storms, with Tropical Storm Ian, named on Monday, the most recent. This is a slightly faster pace than average, as we would typically have seven named storms by now. This shouldn't come as a surprise, since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said before the year started , and in its August update , that this could be the busiest season since 2012.

In terms of hurricanes, we are also ahead of the curve with four, compared with an average to date of three.

Numbers don't tell the whole story

