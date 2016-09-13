(CNN)Museums have been keeping bored travelers occupied for so long there should be a museum dedicated to museums.
But while some are just dusty collections of old fossils where folks go to soak up the aircon and feel weary, others can blow minds.
Review site TripAdvisor has been sifting through its annual barrel of good and bad write-ups to find out which of the planet's museums are currently the most praiseworthy.
Blockbuster collections
Its Travelers' Choice awards, released Tuesday, offer little love for Asian and African institutions, but have good news for many scene stalwarts in Europe and the Americas.
It's hard to argue with the winner: Top of the heap is the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the vast New York institution that houses ancient artefacts alongside a who's who of classical and modern art.
Likewise, the State Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Paris's art-crammed Musee d'Orsay and London's British Museum are all blockbuster collections that keep the crowds returning year after year.
Not for the first time, there's no place in the top 10 for Paris's Louvre, even though it regularly clocks in as one of the world's most-visited attractions.
The top 10
Here's the top 10 in reverse order: 10. Vasa Museum, Stockholm; 9. Acropolis Museum, Athens; 8. British Museum, London; 7. Prado Museum, Madrid; 6. National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York City; 5. National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City; 4. Musee d'Orsay, Paris; 3. State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia; 2. Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago; 1. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.
TripAdvisor also lists the top museums in the United States: 10. American Museum of Natural American History, New York City; 9. National Gallery of Art, Washington DC; 8. Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex, Titusville, Florida; 7. Getty Center, Los Angeles; 6. USS Midway Museum, San Diego, California; 5. Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC; 4. National WWII Museum, New Orleans; 3. National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York City; 2. Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago; 1. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.