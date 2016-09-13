Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016 10. Vasa Museum -- Stockholm, Sweden – TripAdvisor has revealed its Traveler's Choice world's best museum awards. In 10th place is Stockholm's Vasa Museum. The maritime showcase takes its name from the prize exhibit, an almost completely intact 17th-century ship. The Vasa sank on her maiden voyage in 1628, but 333 years later, the warship was salvaged. Hide Caption 1 of 10

9. Acropolis Museum -- Athens, Greece – Dedicated to the archaeological findings from the Acropolis of Athens, the Acropolis Museum is a trove of historical artifacts -- illuminating the story of Ancient Greece.

8. British Museum -- London, UK – Established in 1753, the British Museum tells the story of human culture from its beginnings to the present day. The museum has 10 curatorial and research departments -- from "Ancient Egypt and Sudan" to "Britain, Europe and Prehistory." It's also free entry.

7. Prado National Museum -- Madrid, Spain – Spain's premier art museum, the Prado in Madrid, is home to one of Pablo Picasso's most famous works -- the striking anti-war painting "Guernica." It's also host to works by Francisco Goya and Hieronymous Bosch.

6. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum -- New York City, New York – New York's National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorates the victims of the deadly attacks on the city's World Trade Center in 2001 and 1993. Located at the former site of the Twin Towers, the museum hosts three main exhibits -- including the historical exhibition -- which explores the events leading up to 9/11 and their aftermath.

5. National Museum of Anthropology (Museo Nacional de Antropologia) -- Mexico City, Mexico – Mexico's largest museum, the Museo Nacional de Antropologia, takes the number five spot in TripAdvisor's list. Famous for its archaeological and anthropological artifacts dating from Mexico's pre-Columbian heritage, the museum's collection includes the Stone of the Sun and a room dedicated to Mayan culture.

4. Musée d'Orsay -- Paris, France – Paris's Musee d'Orsay houses the largest collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist masterpieces in the world -- from Van Gogh's self-portraits to Monet's gardens at Giverny. The building is as beautiful as the art -- it's the former Gare d'Orsay railway station, an art nouveau masterpiece.

3. State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace -- St. Petersburg, Russia – More than three million works of art are housed in the State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace, one of the world's largest and most prestigious museums. Founded by Catherine the Great in 1764, the museum has been a must for St. Petersburg tourists since it was first open to the public in 1852.

2. Art Institute of Chicago -- Chicago – In second place is the Art Institute of Chicago, famous for its encyclopaedic collection -- which includes Grant Wood's painting "American Gothic." The museum makes a famous cameo in John Hughes 1986 teen classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" -- and remains as popular in 2016.