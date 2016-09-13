Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016

By CNN Staff

Updated 12:04 PM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TripAdvisor has revealed its Traveler&#39;s Choice world&#39;s best museum awards. In 10th place is Stockholm&#39;s Vasa Museum. The maritime showcase takes its name from the prize exhibit, an almost completely intact 17th-century ship. The Vasa sank on her maiden voyage in 1628, but 333 years later, the warship was salvaged.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
10. Vasa Museum -- Stockholm, SwedenTripAdvisor has revealed its Traveler's Choice world's best museum awards. In 10th place is Stockholm's Vasa Museum. The maritime showcase takes its name from the prize exhibit, an almost completely intact 17th-century ship. The Vasa sank on her maiden voyage in 1628, but 333 years later, the warship was salvaged.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Dedicated to the archaeological findings from the Acropolis of Athens, the Acropolis Museum is a trove of historical artifacts -- illuminating the story of Ancient Greece.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
9. Acropolis Museum -- Athens, GreeceDedicated to the archaeological findings from the Acropolis of Athens, the Acropolis Museum is a trove of historical artifacts -- illuminating the story of Ancient Greece.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Established in 1753, the British Museum tells the story of human culture from its beginnings to the present day. The museum has 10 curatorial and research departments -- from &quot;Ancient Egypt and Sudan&quot; to &quot;Britain, Europe and Prehistory.&quot; It&#39;s also free entry.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
8. British Museum -- London, UKEstablished in 1753, the British Museum tells the story of human culture from its beginnings to the present day. The museum has 10 curatorial and research departments -- from "Ancient Egypt and Sudan" to "Britain, Europe and Prehistory." It's also free entry.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Spain&#39;s premier art museum, the Prado in Madrid, is home to one of Pablo Picasso&#39;s most famous works -- the striking anti-war painting &quot;Guernica.&quot; It&#39;s also host to works by Francisco Goya and Hieronymous Bosch.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
7. Prado National Museum -- Madrid, SpainSpain's premier art museum, the Prado in Madrid, is home to one of Pablo Picasso's most famous works -- the striking anti-war painting "Guernica." It's also host to works by Francisco Goya and Hieronymous Bosch.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
New York&#39;s National September 11 Memorial &amp;amp; Museum commemorates the victims of the deadly attacks on the city&#39;s World Trade Center in 2001 and 1993. Located at the former site of the Twin Towers, the museum hosts three main exhibits -- including the historical exhibition -- which explores the events leading up to 9/11 and their aftermath.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
6. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum -- New York City, New YorkNew York's National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorates the victims of the deadly attacks on the city's World Trade Center in 2001 and 1993. Located at the former site of the Twin Towers, the museum hosts three main exhibits -- including the historical exhibition -- which explores the events leading up to 9/11 and their aftermath.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Mexico&#39;s largest museum, the Museo Nacional de Antropologia, takes the number five spot in TripAdvisor&#39;s list. Famous for its archaeological and anthropological artifacts dating from Mexico&#39;s pre-Columbian heritage, the museum&#39;s collection includes the Stone of the Sun and a room dedicated to Mayan culture.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
5. National Museum of Anthropology (Museo Nacional de Antropologia) -- Mexico City, MexicoMexico's largest museum, the Museo Nacional de Antropologia, takes the number five spot in TripAdvisor's list. Famous for its archaeological and anthropological artifacts dating from Mexico's pre-Columbian heritage, the museum's collection includes the Stone of the Sun and a room dedicated to Mayan culture.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Paris&#39;s Musee d&#39;Orsay houses the largest collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist masterpieces in the world -- from Van Gogh&#39;s self-portraits to Monet&#39;s gardens at Giverny. The building is as beautiful as the art -- it&#39;s the former Gare d&#39;Orsay railway station, an art nouveau masterpiece.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
4. Musée d'Orsay -- Paris, FranceParis's Musee d'Orsay houses the largest collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist masterpieces in the world -- from Van Gogh's self-portraits to Monet's gardens at Giverny. The building is as beautiful as the art -- it's the former Gare d'Orsay railway station, an art nouveau masterpiece.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
More than three million works of art are housed in the State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace, one of the world&#39;s largest and most prestigious museums. Founded by Catherine the Great in 1764, the museum has been a must for St. Petersburg tourists since it was first open to the public in 1852.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
3. State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace -- St. Petersburg, RussiaMore than three million works of art are housed in the State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace, one of the world's largest and most prestigious museums. Founded by Catherine the Great in 1764, the museum has been a must for St. Petersburg tourists since it was first open to the public in 1852.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
In second place is the Art Institute of Chicago, famous for its encyclopaedic collection -- which includes Grant Wood&#39;s painting &quot;American Gothic.&quot; The museum makes a famous cameo in John Hughes 1986 teen classic &quot;Ferris Bueller&#39;s Day Off&quot; -- and remains as popular in 2016.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
2. Art Institute of Chicago -- ChicagoIn second place is the Art Institute of Chicago, famous for its encyclopaedic collection -- which includes Grant Wood's painting "American Gothic." The museum makes a famous cameo in John Hughes 1986 teen classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" -- and remains as popular in 2016.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
The Met -- the United States&#39; largest art museum -- has been crowned the world&#39;s best museum, according to TripAdvisor users. Located on Manhattan&#39;s Museum Mile, the Met is home to European masters as well as interiors from first-century Rome.
Photos: Traveler's Choice: The world's best museums for 2016
1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art -- New York CityThe Met -- the United States' largest art museum -- has been crowned the world's best museum, according to TripAdvisor users. Located on Manhattan's Museum Mile, the Met is home to European masters as well as interiors from first-century Rome.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
vasaacropolisbritish-museumprado06_The National 911 Memorial &amp; Museum_New York City_NY_0405_The National Museum of Anthropology_Mexico City_Mexico_05musee-d&#39;orsay03_State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace_St Petersburg_Russia_0302_The Art Institute of Chicago_Chicago_IL_0401_The Metropolitan Museum of Art_New York City_NY_01

(CNN)Museums have been keeping bored travelers occupied for so long there should be a museum dedicated to museums.

But while some are just dusty collections of old fossils where folks go to soak up the aircon and feel weary, others can blow minds.
Review site TripAdvisor has been sifting through its annual barrel of good and bad write-ups to find out which of the planet's museums are currently the most praiseworthy.

    Blockbuster collections

    Its Travelers' Choice awards, released Tuesday, offer little love for Asian and African institutions, but have good news for many scene stalwarts in Europe and the Americas.
    Read More
    It's hard to argue with the winner: Top of the heap is the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the vast New York institution that houses ancient artefacts alongside a who's who of classical and modern art.
    Likewise, the State Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Paris's art-crammed Musee d'Orsay and London's British Museum are all blockbuster collections that keep the crowds returning year after year.
    Not for the first time, there's no place in the top 10 for Paris's Louvre, even though it regularly clocks in as one of the world's most-visited attractions.

    The top 10

    Here's the top 10 in reverse order: 10. Vasa Museum, Stockholm; 9. Acropolis Museum, Athens; 8. British Museum, London; 7. Prado Museum, Madrid; 6. National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York City; 5. National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City; 4. Musee d'Orsay, Paris; 3. State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia; 2. Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago; 1. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.
    TripAdvisor also lists the top museums in the United States: 10. American Museum of Natural American History, New York City; 9. National Gallery of Art, Washington DC; 8. Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex, Titusville, Florida; 7. Getty Center, Los Angeles; 6. USS Midway Museum, San Diego, California; 5. Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC; 4. National WWII Museum, New Orleans; 3. National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York City; 2. Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago; 1. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.