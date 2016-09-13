(CNN) Rotorua, on New Zealand's North Island, was attracting international visitors long before "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson made the country's landscape irresistible to the world.

Its Pink and White Terraces, dubbed the country's first tourist attractions, were the world's largest siliceous sinter deposits before they were destroyed in an 1886 volcanic eruption.

Though the stunning site is no more, Rotorua has re-invented itself as the adventure capital of North Island.

The unique combination of forests, lakes, geothermal activity and Maori culture makes it a must-visit on any North Island tour.

At least three to four days is recommended. Most attractions are all within five to 20 minutes of the main town.