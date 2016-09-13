Story highlights HMS Terror vanished while searching for the Northwest Passage

The Arctic Research Foundation says it spotted the vessel off King William Island in the Arctic

(CNN) HMS Terror, a long-lost ship that vanished while searching for the Northwest Passage, sparking one of the world's great maritime mysteries, has been found almost 170 years on.

The Arctic Research Foundation said it spotted the vessel, part of Sir John Franklin's polar expedition , on the sea bed off King William Island in the Canadian Arctic.

"If you could lift this boat out of the water, and pump the water out, it would probably float," foundation spokesman Adrian Schimnowski said.

Schimnowski said the ship was found in nearly pristine condition in about 80 feet of water, with most windowpanes still intact.

The discovery came with the help of an Inuit ranger who told Schimnowski about seeing a mast protruding through the ice one day while on a fishing trip seven years ago.

