This 'hands-on' drone looks straight out of a sci-fi nightmare

Story highlights Six-rotor, two-armed clawed drone released by Japanese UAV maker

Commercial drone has enough power to lift and transport a patio chair through the air

(CNN) Its makers insist that it has numerous, practical applications, but a new offering from Japanese commercial UAV maker Prodrone looks like something out of a dystopic sci-fi movie.

The six-rotor PD6B-AW-ARM drone is equipped with two robot arms, each ending in a mechanical claw that can grasp objects tightly enough to whisk them away through the skies.

JUST WATCHED See the jumbo drone that carries humans Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH See the jumbo drone that carries humans 02:57

And the promotional video, released ahead of the device's unveiling at InterDrone, an international UAV conference held earlier this month in Las Vegas, won't ease any irrational flying-crab-bot fears.

The video shows the orange-and-black drone buzzing through the skies, claw-like grips clacking open and closed in anticipation as it sights its prey -- a metal patio chair. Latching onto the hapless furniture, it lifts it up, above a courtyard and a decorative fountain, and away to an unknown fate.

The video also shows the drone using its mechanical talons to alight on a fence, where it perches, awaiting its next assignment.