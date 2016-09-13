Paralympics day six: Highlights from Rio

(CNN) There are 54 gold medals on offer Tuesday at the Rio 2016 Paralympics -- follow the highlights of day six here.

In the pool, Australian swimmer Ellie Cole will be hoping to maintain her successful form on return to international action. Having had two shoulder reconstruction surgeries after a six-medal haul at London 2012, she won three golds at last year's IPC world championships.

Poland's Natalya Partyka will be seeking to win her fourth successive Paralympics table tennis title, having competed at last month's Rio Olympics -- as did Australian rival Melissa Tapper.

Paralympic legend to retire at 28

Evan O'Hanlon won two gold medals at London 2012

Australian athlete Evan O'Hanlon is set to retire following his first ever competitive defeat, citing a lack of funding as his principle reason.

The 28-year-old, who won T38 100m and 200m gold at Beijing and London, as well as 4x100m gold eight years ago, was beaten by China's Jianwen Hu in a world record time.

Despite believing he can bounce back to reclaim his title in Tokyo, O'Hanlon is now putting family first.

"That's probably the last time I'm going to be out there competing at a Paralympics or at all at a major event," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I got married earlier in the year and I want to have a family and I can't afford to care and support them by continuing in the sport because of the funding we get.

"It's a real shame because I know I could come back in Tokyo and win gold but I can't put my family through that."

O'Hanlon is also due to run in the 400m, but a calf injury may prevent him from competing.

From mayor to medalist

Edgar Cesareo Navarro Sánchez knows a thing or two about pressure.

From 2009-2012 he was mayor of his municipality, Nezahualcóyotl. With a population of 1.1 million, that's a lot of people to try and keep happy.

However, entering his T51 100m final he had the pressure of making 200 million Mexicans happy -- and he didn't disappoint, recording

The 45-year-old, who was left quadriplegic after a bullet to the neck, took bronze to win Mexico's eighth medal of the Paralympics.

Belgium's Peter Genyn, a former wheelchair rugby player, won gold and Mohamed Berrahal of Algeria took silver.

Double delight for GB's Hermitage

Georgina Hermitage has already won 100m gold at Rio 2016.

Georgina Hermitage won her second gold of Rio 2016 with a dominant display in the T37 400m final.

The 27-year-old blew away the rest of the field to record a world-record time of 1.00.43s.

She now holds the world record in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 4x100m relay.

After giving up on athletics aged 14 and taking a 10-year hiatus, Hermitage was convinced to resume her athletics career following a conversation with her husband after being inspired by London 2012.

Hermitage is now a double Paralympic champion, having already won T37 100m gold in Rio, setting another world record in the process.

She will surely now aim to become the first woman in history to go below the magic one-minute mark.