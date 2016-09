Paralympics day six: Highlights from Rio

(CNN) There are 54 gold medals on offer Tuesday at the Rio 2016 Paralympics -- follow the highlights of day six here.

On the track, wheelchair racing star Tatyana McFadden continues her quest for five gold medals in the women's 1500-meter T54 event, while the US will also hope for success in the men's 1,500m T20 with teenager Mikey Brannigan.

In the pool, Australian swimmer Ellie Cole will be hoping to maintain her successful form on return to international action. Having had two shoulder reconstruction surgeries after a six-medal haul at London 2012, she won three golds at last year's IPC world championships.

Poland's Natalya Partyka will be seeking to win her fourth successive Paralympics table tennis title, having competed at last month's Rio Olympics -- as did Australian rival Melissa Tapper.

From mayor to medalist

Edgar Cesareo Navarro Sánchez knows a thing or two about pressure.

From 2009-2012 he was mayor of his municipality, Nezahualcóyotl. With a population of 1.1 million, that's a lot of people to try and keep happy.

However, entering his T51 100m final he had the pressure of making 200 million Mexicans happy -- and he didn't disappoint.

The 45-year-old, who was left quadriplegic after a bullet to the neck, took bronze to win Mexico's eighth medal of the Paralympics.

Belgium's Peter Genyn, a former wheelchair rugby player, won gold and Mohamed Berrahal of Algeria took silver.

Gold for GB

Georgina Hermitage won her second gold of Rio 2016 with a dominant display in the T37 400m final.

The 27-year-old blew away the rest of the field to record a world-record time of 1.00.43s.

After giving up on athletics aged 14 and taking a 10-year hiatus, Hermitage was convinced to resume her athletics career following a conversation with her husband after being inspired by London 2012.

Hermitage is now a double Paralympic champion, having already won T37 100m gold in Rio, setting another world record in the process.

She will surely now aim to become the first woman in history to go below the magic one-minute mark.