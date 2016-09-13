Story highlights Niall McCullugh suffered life threatening injuries while racing in 2015

Jockey was thrown from his horse, puncturing his lung and cracking several ribs

McCullugh returned to racing nine months later

(CNN) Most who spend the best part of their professional life mounted atop an animal that weighs roughly half-a-ton and gallops at 40mph have a story or two to tell of their adventures.

For Irish jockey Niall McCullagh, it's a tale that almost ended in tragedy.

The 47-year-old suffered "horrific" injuries when he fell from his horse in 2015, puncturing his lung, fracturing every single rib on the left-hand side of his chest and damaging the thoracic vertebrae in his back.

McCullagh spent three days in intensive care and 12 nights in hospital, followed by a prolonged period away from racing as he recovered. "I thought that was the end, you know. I thought it was curtains," he says recalling the incident.

