Story highlights Paralympics gold won in WR time of 3:48.29

Olympics gold was won in 3:50.00

T13 athletes are visually impaired

London (CNN) Paralympians have been breaking barriers for years, but four men broke new ground when they smashed the times set in the 1500 meters final at last month's Olympics.

Competing in the Paralympics men's 1500m T13 final on Monday for visually impaired athletes, the top four finishers all ran faster than 1500m Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz Jr.

Abdellatif Baka of Algeria stormed to gold in a world record time of 3:48.29, followed by Tamiru Demisse of Ethiopia with silver and Henry Kirwa of Kenya with bronze. Remarkably Abdellatif's brother Fouad, who just missed out on the podium with a fourth place, finished in a time of 3:49.84, which would still have been fast enough to get Olympic gold.

Matt Centrowitz (middle) winning the 150m finals at last month's Rio Olympics ahead of silver medallist Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria (left) and bronze medallist Nick Willis of New Zealand.

"It wasn't easy to get this gold medal," Abdellatif Baka said after winning a historic race. "I've been working one or two years nonstop, and it's been very, very hard for me."

