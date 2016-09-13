Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Largest-ever US military aid package to go to Israel

By Nicole Gaouette

Updated 10:18 PM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

israel iron dome of the sea orig_00000410

    JUST WATCHED

    See rocket launcher intercept missile from moving ship

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(41 Videos)

Story highlights

  • US, Israel reach deal worth as much as $38 billion
  • Secret negotiations over military aid took months

Washington (CNN)The Obama administration is upping aid to Israel as part of the largest pledge of military assistance in US history.

Israel is set to get about $38 billion over 10 years, according to congressional and administration sources, up from the approximately $30 billion decade-long deal that expires in 2018.
    The Memorandum of Understanding sealing the arrangement will be signed Wednesday at the State Department.
    Talks to reach an agreement took months, unfolding behind closed doors at a time when US-Israel ties were strained by tensions between President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli frustration over the nuclear pact with Iran.
    iran deal 1 year ctw dnt_00000222.jpg
    iran deal 1 year ctw dnt_00000222

      JUST WATCHED

      The Iran nuclear deal: One year later

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Iran nuclear deal: One year later 01:24
    "It's an important message to the region that nobody should misread the differences between the US and Israel when it comes to Iran or policy differences when it comes to the Palestinians," said David Makovsky, director of the Project on the Middle East Peace Process at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. "At the core, the US remains very committed to Israel's long-term security."
    Read More
    Israeli perceptions that sanctions relief provided as part of the nuclear deal would allow Tehran to wreak greater havoc in the region drove Jersusalem's argument that the deal should be much larger than previous packages. Regional unrest in Syria and Iraq deepened Israeli concerns.
    READ: Opinion: Why Iran deal is good for Israel
    New York Representative Nita Lowey, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement Tuesday that the agreement would put Israel "in a better position to address turmoil and instability in the region and therefore be able to better protect its citizens and secure its borders."
    Some reports put Netanyahu's initial aid request as high as $45 billion. In the end, political imperatives may have driven both sides toward an agreement.

    A long-standing ally

    Obama will be able to leave the White House in an election year saying that Democrats have done more than any other party to protect a long-standing ally. His party's presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, can claim part of that legacy as Obama's former secretary of state and will likely pledge to continue those policies in her campaign appeals to pro-Israel voters.
    Then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on November 21, 2012.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Clinton had joined international efforts to broker a ceasefire amid Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket attacks.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on November 21, 2012.

    Clinton had joined international efforts to broker a ceasefire amid Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket attacks.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Netanyahu meets with Clinton in Jerusalem on July 16, 2012. Clinton was there to discuss diplomacy with Iran, Syria and Egypt in addition to peace talks regarding the Middle East.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Netanyahu meets with Clinton in Jerusalem on July 16, 2012. Clinton was there to discuss diplomacy with Iran, Syria and Egypt in addition to peace talks regarding the Middle East.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Netanyahu and Clinton speak with the media prior to a meeting in New York on November 11, 2010. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Clinton vowed to find a &quot;way forward&quot; on the stalled Middle East peace process as they began their meeting.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Netanyahu and Clinton speak with the media prior to a meeting in New York on November 11, 2010.

    Clinton vowed to find a "way forward" on the stalled Middle East peace process as they began their meeting.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Clinton, Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet at Netanyahu&#39;s residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2010. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Netanyahu and Abbas were deadlocked in peace negotiations over Israeli settlement building.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Clinton, Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2010.

    Netanyahu and Abbas were deadlocked in peace negotiations over Israeli settlement building.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Clinton meets with Netanyahu at his residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2010, as part of her talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Clinton meets with Netanyahu at his residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2010, as part of her talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Clinton and Netanyahu greet each other in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on September 14, 2010, during a second round of Middle East peace talks.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Clinton and Netanyahu greet each other in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on September 14, 2010, during a second round of Middle East peace talks.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Clinton shakes hands with Netanyahu alongside Abbas and U.S. envoy George Mitchell at the U.S. State Department in Washington on September 2, 2010.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Clinton shakes hands with Netanyahu alongside Abbas and U.S. envoy George Mitchell at the U.S. State Department in Washington on September 2, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Clinton speaks with Netanyahu alongside Abbas as she hosts peace negotiations at the U.S. State Department on September 2, 2010.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Clinton speaks with Netanyahu alongside Abbas as she hosts peace negotiations at the U.S. State Department on September 2, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Clinton gestures during a joint news conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on October 31, 2009.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Clinton hailed Netanyahu&#39;s stance on West Bank settlements as &quot;unprecedented.&quot;
    Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
    Clinton gestures during a joint news conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on October 31, 2009.

    Clinton hailed Netanyahu's stance on West Bank settlements as "unprecedented."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    netanyahu clinton 15netanyahu clinton 14netanyahu clinton 11netanyahu clinton 8netanyahu clinton 7netanyahu clinton 9netanyahu clinton 6netanyahu clinton 10netanyahu clinton 4
    "I think President Obama sees this as vindication of his belief that there's an iron-willed distinction between his commitment to Israel's security and whatever policy differences might exist between the two countries," Makovsky said.
    For Netanyahu, reaching an agreement now removes any of the uncertainty that might surround the decisions made by Obama's successor. The agreement sets the Israeli prime minister up for a successful visit to New York next week for the UN General Assembly, where he is expected to meet with Obama.
    And there is symbolic value as well in having a Democrat ink this deal with Israel, Makovsky said. "By ensuring that a liberal Democrat has signed this deal, it's a way of locking in bipartisan support."
    The successful conclusion of the agreement, diplomats on both sides said, represents the staying power of a relationship that transcends individual politicians or leaders.

    Significant boost in funding

    The US has made Israel its largest recipient of military assistance for decades, part of its commitment to help its closest Mideast ally maintain a qualitative military advantage in a hostile region. The most recent pact was worth about $3.1 billion a year.
    US holds up $300 million for Pakistan over terrorism fight
    US holds up $300 million for Pakistan over terrorism
    The new agreement will be a departure from the previous arrangement in a number of respects, according to congressional sources. Not only will it feature a significant boost in funding, but it will include changes that bring it more in line with US military aid packages to other countries.
    Israel has agreed to a gradual phasing out of the practice by which as much as 26% of the US aid could be spent on contracts with Israeli defense industries. Instead, all the aid will have to be spent on US defense contractors who will supply Israel.
    In previous deals, Israel has also been able to spend up to 13% of US aid on military fuel, a practice that will end with this new agreement.
    The new agreement will also include a decade's worth of funding for Israeli missile defense and a pledge from Israel that it will not lobby Congress for extra money for the program. In the past, funding for Israel's missile defense was provided in addition to the existing military aid of the agreement. It was handled yearly by Congress, making it subject to the uncertainty of the annual appropriations process.

    CNN's Elise Labott contributed to this report.