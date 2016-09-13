Trump to visit Flint Wednesday

Story highlights
- Flint has gained national attention over the past year for its drinking water contamination
- The incident has been seized upon as an example of government mismanagement
(CNN)Donald Trump on Wednesday will visit Flint, Michigan, a campaign official confirmed to CNN.
Flint has gained national attention over the past year after cost-cutting measures led to tainted drinking water that contained lead and other toxins. The incident has been seized upon by members of both parties as an example of government mismanagement and America's aging infrastructure.
Trump spoke to The Detroit News about the water crisis earlier this month.
"I think it's a horror show that it was allowed to happen, and to be honest with you, it should have never, ever been allowed to happen," Trump told the paper. "That was really the problem."
More than 40% of Flint's 98,310 residents live below the poverty line. And more than half are African-American, a historically strong Democratic voting bloc that Trump has recently appealed to on the campaign trail.
Flint's most high profile moment in the 2016 election came in March when the city hosted a debate between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and her primary rival, Bernie Sanders.
Clinton spoke in Flint earlier this year, arguing that had the water crisis had happened in a rich Detroit suburb, the response would have been faster and more effective.
"I think every single American should be outraged," she said in January. "We've had a city in the United States of America where the population, which is poor in many ways and majority African-American, has been drinking and bathing in lead-contaminated water. And the governor of that state acted as though he didn't really care."
Clinton has been criticized, namely by Michigan's Republican governor, Rick Snyder, for politicizing the water crisis.