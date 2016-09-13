Trump to visit Flint Wednesday

Story highlights Flint has gained national attention over the past year for its drinking water contamination

(CNN) Donald Trump on Wednesday will visit Flint, Michigan, a campaign official confirmed to CNN.

Flint has gained national attention over the past year after cost-cutting measures led to tainted drinking water that contained lead and other toxins. The incident has been seized upon by members of both parties as an example of government mismanagement and America's aging infrastructure.

Trump spoke to The Detroit News about the water crisis earlier this month.

"I think it's a horror show that it was allowed to happen, and to be honest with you, it should have never, ever been allowed to happen," Trump told the paper . "That was really the problem."

More than 40% of Flint's 98,310 residents live below the poverty line. And more than half are African-American, a historically strong Democratic voting bloc that Trump has recently appealed to on the campaign trail.

