Supreme Court won't reinstate Ohio's 'Golden Week' of early voting

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Ohio Democrats to restore the state's so-called "Golden Week" -- a seven-day period where people can both register to vote and cast a ballot.

The court's one-page order, issued without comment, lets stand a federal appeals court decision that allowed the week to be eliminated.

"Golden Week" was adopted after the 2004 election when some voters were forced to wait up to 12 hours to vote. It was part of an overhaul of the state electoral system. But in 2013, Republicans moved to cut back early voting from 35 days to 28 days.

Democrats charge that Republicans pushed for the new law because a disproportionate numbers of African Americans, who were exerting a growing political influence in the state in support of President Barack Obama, had come to rely upon more early vote opportunities.

