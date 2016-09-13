The play-by-play of Rick Perry's 'DWTS' debut

Story highlights Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars

(CNN) America collectively got over the fact that former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was chosen to appear on the ABC competition show "Dancing with the Stars" just in time for the premiere Monday.

Perry and his partner, professional dancer Emma Slater, were tasked with doing the Cha Cha for their television debut.

The duo chose to dance to the Little Texas song "God Blessed Texas" because, in case you missed it, Perry is from Texas. The performance included several cameos by the Texas state flag as well as a projection of the state on the dance floor. Slater even donned cowboy boots.

Let's break down the performance.

Republican presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry eats a 'veggie' corn dog and walks with his wife Anita while visiting the Iowa State Fair August 15, 2011 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The couple entered the dance floor after making a pit stop at Rick's Corn Dogs stand, potentially an homage to one of the more memorable pictures taken during the 2012 campaign. Can we also talk about how inflation has apparently not reached the Lone Star state? Fifty cents for a corn dog? Sign me up.

