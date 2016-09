Partisan gap widens as demographics shift

Story highlights Both parties make-up has shifted

The changes are fueled partly by demographic shifts

Washington (CNN) The Democratic Party that selected Hillary Clinton to be its nominee this year has a drastically different demographic profile than the one that chose her husband to top the ticket in 1992. And so, too, does the Republican Party that emerged from the Reagan era scarcely resemble the one that today selected Donald Trump as its standard bearer.

Amid changes fueled partly by demographic shifts in the United States and partly by increasing polarization within those groups, a new report from the Pew Research Center finds America's two major political parties look almost nothing like they did a quarter century ago when Democrat Bill Clinton was first elected to the White House.

As voting age population has grown increasingly non-white, older, and better educated, so too have the two major parties. But the analysis finds that the country's changing demographics have made the two parties farther apart rather than closer together even as the share of Democrats and Republicans in the nation's voter pool holds fairly steady.

Overall, more Americans say they are Democrats or Democratic-leaners (48%) than that they affiliate with the Republican Party or lean toward it (44%). Those figures have held roughly steady since 2008, but reflect a more Republican-friendly electorate than in 1992 (then 51% were Democrats or Democratic-leaning vs. 41% Republican/Republican-leaning).

The demographic groups that make up those coalitions have shifted sharply in the last 24 years. Among those who identify as Democrats or say they lean toward the Democratic Party, 57% are white, down from 76% across Pew's surveys in 1992. Among Republicans and Republican-leaners, that change has been far less drastic, from 93% white in 1992 to 86% now.

