Story highlights The fight to retake Mosul could begin as soon as next month

There are currently 4,480 US troops in Iraq

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon is in the preliminary stages of discussing whether to send more Special Operations forces to advise and assist Iraqi forces as the two countries get ready for the assault to retake Mosul from ISIS, CNN has learned.

The deliberations are a reflection of how difficult the fight for Iraq's second-largest city may be, and the need to defeat ISIS there for the credibility of the Iraqi government.

At this point, there are no formal proposals for how many troops might be needed for such an advise-and-assist role, and, if they are dispatched, when that would be, defense officials emphasized.

The fight to retake Mosul could begin as soon as next month, one official told CNN, though others have said the Iraqis may not be fully ready to move until early November.

But US officials are not hiding that preparations are well underway for Mosul, as well as efforts to retake Raqqa, ISIS' self-declared capital in Syria.

Read More