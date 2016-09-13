Pence: 'Trump and I have denounced David Duke repeatedly'

(CNN) Mike Pence told reporters Tuesday that he and Donald Trump "denounce" David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

"I have no idea why this man keeps coming up," the Indiana governor told reporters at a Capitol Hill news conference. "Donald Trump and I have denounced David Duke repeatedly. We have said that we do not want his support and we don't want the support of people who think like him."

Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday, Pence declined to call Duke "deplorable," though he disavowed his support.

Pence spoke to reporters following a meeting with Republican leaders on Capitol Hill.