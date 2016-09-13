First on CNN: Paul Ryan super PAC benefits from Trump worries

Story highlights Super PAC to boost House Republicans benefits from donors worried about Donald Trump

Congressional Leadership Fund has invested over $20 million

Washington (CNN) Republican donors worried Donald Trump's campaign is putting the House of Representatives in play are writing checks to the super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan, fueling a record-breaking haul this cycle.

"There is uncertainly at the top of the ticket and we have a significant group of donors who want to make sure that the House is a firewall," Mike Shields, president of the Congressional Leadership Fund told CNN.

Almost doubling the amount they spent in the 2014 midterms, the group announced that so far it has invested $20.2 million in efforts to protect the majority during the 2016 cycle, including $10.7 million this month reserving for a second round of television and digital ad buys by the group in about a dozen House races. "We're not done yet," Shields said.

Multiple Republican sources told CNN the reason the outside group is pulling in more money this year is because donors are more comfortable with the wonky House speaker than the unpredictable billionaire nominee and want to ensure Ryan keeps his gavel. Some contributors who previously focused their attention on the presidential ticket are sitting out that contest and helping congressional candidates because of worries about the party's chances this fall.

Since it was created in 2011 to support then-Speaker John Boehner, the House GOP super PAC has badly trailed its Democratic counterpart -- the House Majority PAC -- in fundraising. In the 2014 midterms House Majority PAC raised $38 million to CLF's $11.6 million. Earlier this summer the House Majority PAC announced it was already near the $20 million mark so these latest numbers show that CLF is trying to stay competitive.

