11 memorable quotes from Obama stumping for Clinton

Washington (CNN) An energetic President Barack Obama made the case for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Tuesday in Philadelphia, his first solo turn stumping for her on the campaign trail.

While Clinton remained at home in New York recovering from pneumonia, Obama poked fun at Republican nominee Donald Trump and otherwise looked like he thoroughly enjoyed himself.

Here's a look at his most memorable quotes:

1, Obama on Trump praising Putin

"Think about the fact that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is Donald Trump's role model. I have to do business with Putin, I have to do business with Russia, but I don't go around saying, 'That's my role model.' Can you imagine Reagan idolizing somebody like that?"

2. Obama on Trump's charity

"One candidate's family foundation has saved countless lives around the world. The other candidate's foundation took money other people gave to his charity and then bought a 6' tall painting of himself. And he had the taste not to go for the 10' version," Obama joked.

3. Obama on transparency

"You want to debate transparency? You've got one candidate in this race who's released decades' worth of her tax returns. The other candidate is the first in decades who refuses to release any at all," Obama said.

4. Obama on electing Clinton

"I am really into electing Hillary Clinton. This isn't me going through the motions here. I really, really, really want to elect Hillary Clinton."

5. 'Love trumps hate'

"She knows that in a democracy in a big, diverse country like this one it doesn't work if we just demonize each other and call each other names. She knows that love trumps hate."

6. Obama on Trump and working class voters

"This is the guy you want to be championing working people? This guy who spent 70 years on this earth showing no concern for working people? This guy's suddenly going to be your champion? He spent most of his life trying to stay as far away from working people as he could. And now this guy is going to be the champion of working people? Huh?"

7. Obama on Clinton's experience

"For four years, I had a front-row seat. I watched her intelligence, I watched her judgment, I watched her discipline. I saw her in the situation room where she argued for the mission of (Osama) bin Laden ... because she had never forgotten what she was fighting for."

8. Obama on 2016

"In election season, you will often hear crazy stuff. But I got to say, this year we've been hearing a little more crazy than usual. Having said that, after almost two terms as your president, I am here to tell you I'm more optimistic about our future than I've ever been."

9. Obama on his legacy

"Let's face it, Republicans don't like to hear good news right now. But it's important to understand this a big deal. More Americans are working. More have health insurance. Incomes are rising. Poverty is falling."

"And gas is $2 a gallon!" yelled a person in the audience.

"And gas is $2 a gallon. I didn't even -- Thank you for reminding me. Thanks Obama," Obama joked.

10. Obama on the GOP

"What we've seen from the other side in this election is this isn't Abraham Lincoln's Republican Party. This isn't even the vision of freedom that Ronald Reagan talked about. This is a dark, pessimistic vision of a country where we turned against each other. We turn away from the rest of the world."

11. 'Bend your knees'

"We've got somebody fainted. This is what happens, they'll be OK, just give a little room. Everybody bend their knees one time ... keep on bending them a little bit, we'll do a little exercise right now. EMS folks, they're right in front, if you can find somebody. I love you, too, but bend your knees."