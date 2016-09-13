Obama steps in as Clinton recovers

Philadelphia (CNN) A cavalry of top White House Democrats -- President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Vice President Joe Biden -- are arguing Hillary Clinton's case this week as the Democratic nominee herself is convalescing from pneumonia and absent from the trail.

In Philadelphia Tuesday, the President makes his first solo campaign appearance of the year, hoping to convince his diverse array of backers that Clinton is worth their support.

The timing is opportune for a campaign eager both to spotlight its most popular surrogates and to move past a rocky patch. While Obama's Philadelphia stop was planned well ahead of Clinton's declaration that half of her rival's supporters were "deplorable" and new worries about her transparency, the campaign hopes the President's rally can at least provide a new storyline.

But even an appearance from Obama -- whose approval rating reached a nearly eight-year high of 58% in an ABC/Washington Post poll Monday -- won't necessarily cure all of Clinton's woes as the campaign enters its busiest stretch. The White House Monday said Obama would not be relegated to "damage control" for Clinton's stumbles.

"I'll leave it to them to make decisions about the most effective way to run their campaign," said White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest. "The President is going to be in a mode tomorrow where he's enthusiastically advocating for her election."

