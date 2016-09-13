Trump campaign manager: 'Are you calling him a liar?'

Story highlights Kellyanne Conway is Donald Trump's campaign manager

She defended Trump's commitment to transparency

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager bristled at questions over whether the Republican presidential nominee is using the specter of an IRS audit to avoid releasing his tax returns, hitting back forcefully when asked Tuesday for proof of the audit.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked Conway on "New Day," "Will Donald Trump release anything from the IRS proving that he's under audit?"

"I'm sorry," Conway said, as Camerota repeated her question. "Are you calling him a liar?"

Conway continued, "Seriously, we're running against a Clinton, and we're going to challenge someone's veracity?"

The sharp exchange came as Conway pushed back against criticism of Trump for his ongoing refusal to release his tax returns, a disclosure made by every presidential candidate for over 40 years.

