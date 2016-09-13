Story highlights Ivanka Trump is expected to appear with her father at an event this evening

She gave a well received speech at the end of this year's Republican National Convention

(CNN) Ivanka Trump is set to appear with Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania Tuesday night, where the Republican nominee will deliver a speech outlining his childcare policy, according to the campaign.

A Trump campaign official said that Ivanka, who will introduce her father in Ashton, Pennsylvania, has spent "considerable" time working on the childcare policies that will be featured in the speech, and that it will reflect "hours and hours of hard work to bring this proposal to fruition."

The candidate's daughter will be giving one of her most high profile remarks on the campaign trail since she delivered a well-received speech at the Republican National Convention in late July, and flashed her potential as an effective campaign surrogate.

In that speech in Cleveland , the mother of three herself spoke about the need for better childcare policies, saying that her father would "focus on making quality childcare affordable and accessible for all." She argued that "policies that allow women with children to thrive should not be novelties, they should be the norm."

