A reader's guide to absurd Clinton health conspiracies

She was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday

(CNN) When an "overheated and dehydrated" Hillary Clinton stumbled into a van as she left a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sunday morning, conspiracy theorists rejoiced.

A few hours later, after it was revealed she had come down with pneumonia -- a common illness now being treated with antibiotics and a few days' rest -- they got back to work, retrofitting baseless and lurid suggestions about her health.

The weekend wobble was treated by some political rivals and online antagonists as validation -- proof positive that the Democratic presidential nominee was unfit, in the most literal terms, for the presidency.

A shadow campaign pushing rumors that Clinton is hiding a grave illness to protect her White House aspirations has existed for years, but only found a voice and high-profile champions during the last few months of this general election contest.

But even as Clinton takes a couple of days off the stump and her campaign wrestles with legitimate questions about a lack of transparency during the Sunday scare, the rumor mill churns apace.