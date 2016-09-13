Anti-Clinton PAC depicts 'Clinton fatigue' days after Hillary health scare

Story highlights When asked what the final diagnosis is, one of the doctors responds, "Clinton fatigue"

The release comes just a couple days after Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia

Washington (CNN) An anti-Hillary Clinton PAC on Tuesday released a satirical TV ad depicting hospital patients suffering from "Clinton fatigue," two days after the Democratic nominee's health emerged as a major campaign issue.

"Clinton Fatigue," the newest ad from the Defeat Crooked Hillary PAC, is supposed to show how "Americans are worse off since Hillary Clinton hit the political scene," according to the PAC.

In the ad, two doctors walk through a hospital passing patients who look lifeless and run down, with one saying to the other that doctors "haven't seen anything like this since the nineties."

One of the doctors comments on how poorly the patients look and the other doctor responds, "Well, they've been through a lot. Email scandals. Questionable donations from foreign governments. Cronyism. Even pantsuits."

When asked what the final diagnosis is, one of the doctors responds, "Clinton fatigue."

