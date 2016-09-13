By the numbers: Trump has campaigned more than Clinton

Story highlights Donald Trump has chided Hillary Clinton over his "stamina"

But he's held more campaign events than she has

(CNN) Even before Hillary Clinton faltered in New York on Sunday -- hot, dehydrated and suffering from pneumonia -- Donald Trump had been raising questions about Hillary Clinton's "stamina" and whether she has the physical ability to serve as president.

JUST WATCHED Trump in March: Clinton doesn't have the stamina to be President Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump in March: Clinton doesn't have the stamina to be President 00:52

Democrats have shot back that Trump is an unhealthy eater and has been even more opaque about his medical history than she has.

Clinton will be 69 and Trump will be 70 on Inauguration Day -- she'd be the second-oldest first-term president and he'd be the oldest.

But both, to be fair, have shown in incredible stamina over the past year-and-a-half of the presidential campaign.

JUST WATCHED Clinton: I thought I could power through illness Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Clinton: I thought I could power through illness 01:45

Just since the late July party conventions, each has visited more than a dozen states and held tons of events. Trump, notably, has been able to spend almost every night at home in New York. He also took nearly every Sunday off. Clinton, on the other hand, took her down days in spurts of two to four. August was actually a lighter-than-usual month for Clinton and she focused on fundraising more than she had in other months.

Read More