Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

By the numbers: Trump has campaigned more than Clinton

By Dan Merica and Noah Gray with illustration by Joyce Tseng, CNN

Updated 7:15 PM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • Donald Trump has chided Hillary Clinton over his "stamina"
  • But he's held more campaign events than she has

(CNN)Even before Hillary Clinton faltered in New York on Sunday -- hot, dehydrated and suffering from pneumonia -- Donald Trump had been raising questions about Hillary Clinton's "stamina" and whether she has the physical ability to serve as president.

Trump in March: Clinton doesn&#39;t have the stamina to be President
donald trump hillary clinton stamina sot blitzer tsr_00003512

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump in March: Clinton doesn't have the stamina to be President

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump in March: Clinton doesn't have the stamina to be President 00:52
Democrats have shot back that Trump is an unhealthy eater and has been even more opaque about his medical history than she has.
    Clinton will be 69 and Trump will be 70 on Inauguration Day -- she'd be the second-oldest first-term president and he'd be the oldest.
    But both, to be fair, have shown in incredible stamina over the past year-and-a-half of the presidential campaign.
    Clinton: I thought I could power through illness
    Clinton: I thought I could power through illness

      JUST WATCHED

      Clinton: I thought I could power through illness

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Clinton: I thought I could power through illness 01:45
    Just since the late July party conventions, each has visited more than a dozen states and held tons of events. Trump, notably, has been able to spend almost every night at home in New York. He also took nearly every Sunday off. Clinton, on the other hand, took her down days in spurts of two to four. August was actually a lighter-than-usual month for Clinton and she focused on fundraising more than she had in other months.
    Read More
    Here's a side-by-side comparison of their campaign activities for August and September, by the numbers.

    CORRECTION: This graphic has been updated to correctly reflect the number of states Hillary Clinton has visited since July 29. The correct number is 16.