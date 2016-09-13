Trump is 'not slim and trim,' Reid says

Story highlights Reid's frustration arose after several days of intense news coverage of Clinton's illness

Trump hasn't submitted medical reports

Washington (CNN) Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid ripped Donald Trump Tuesday for being overweight and eating too much fast food, charging that the media "magnified" Hillary Clinton's recent bout with pneumonia.

"She has pneumonia and, well, you know, it's curable," Reid said flatly at a news conference. "She's off the campaign trail for a few days. She probably needed the rest anyway. So you folks have magnified it."

He urged reporters to turn their lenses to Trump's health instead.

"Take a look at this character that's running for president. He complains about her health. What does he do? He's 70 years old. He's not slim and trim. He brags about eating fast food every day. Look at his health a little bit," Reid said.

Reid's frustration arose after several days of intense news coverage of Clinton's illness after she felt ill at a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. She was escorted out and the press pool that covers her was in the dark about her whereabouts and medical condition for several hours.

