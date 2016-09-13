Guccifer 2.0 releases more internal DNC information

Story highlights Guccifer 2.0 has hacked the DNC before

There appear to be no damaging emails in this batch

Washington (CNN) The hacker otherwise known as "Guccifer 2.0," who has previously hacked the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, released more DNC documents Tuesday that reportedly reveal more information about the group's finances, personal contact information for donors, as well as its IT infrastructure.

The documents also include memos from Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine's time as governor of Virginia revealing his tech initiatives, as well as DNC donor information, voter outreach data and redistricting proposals. However, this batch doesn't appear to have any damaging emails regarding the DNC.

This is the latest attack from the hacker that goes by "Guccifer 2.0" -- earlier hacks from this source led to the resignation of DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz in August, after released emails revealed a bias for Hillary Clinton over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic nomination fight.

Interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile warned in a statement against downloading the data because it could contain "malware," and said there's "one person who stands to benefit from these criminal acts, and that's Donald Trump."

"Not only has Trump embraced Putin, he publicly encouraged further Russian espionage to help his campaign," Brazile said in a statement. "Like so many of the words Trump has uttered this election season, his statements encouraging cybercrime are dangerous, divisive, and unprecedented."

