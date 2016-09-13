NY attorney general has 'inquired' into Trump Foundation practices

Washington (CNN) New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Tuesday he is has inquired into Donald Trump's charitable foundation "to make sure it's complying with the laws governing charities in New York."

"We've inquired into it," Schneiderman told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "We've had correspondence with them. I didn't make a big deal out of it or hold a press conference. But we have been looking into the Trump Foundation to make sure it's complying with the laws governing charities in New York."

The inquiry comes amid a series of reports by The Washington Post that Trump spent money from his charity, The Donald J. Trump Foundation, on himself, used it to recycle others' contributions to make them appear to have come from him and hasn't given to the foundation since 2008.

"My interest in this issue really is in my capacity as regulator of non-profits in New York state, and we have been concerned that the Trump Foundation may have engaged in some impropriety from that point of view," Schneiderman said.

Schneiderman has already sued Trump University, and on Tuesday called it a "scheme to fleece thousands of people all over America out of millions of dollars."