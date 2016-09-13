When and where to vote early

Story highlights Most states offer voters a way to vote ahead of Election Day.

See if you live in one and what you would need to do.

(CNN) Most eyes are on Election Day, but voting gets underway well before that. If you want to vote and get it out of the way on your own schedule, you might be able to.

Here are the states that allow early voting and absentee voting without an excuse, and what you need to do if you want to go that route.

Alabama