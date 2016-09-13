Story highlights Rebuilding America Now has struggled to win over high-dollar donors

The group says it now plans to focus on positive messaging

Washington (CNN) Rebuilding America Now, the main super PAC backing Donald Trump, is returning to the television airwaves amid a major shift in strategy about how it plans to back the GOP nominee.

The super PAC has begun purchasing advertising time in Pennsylvania to begin later this week, according to a media buying source. After spending $13 million on television, the PAC has not been airing advertisements for almost three weeks, per advertising records.

The group did not respond to a request for comment on their advertising plans. It has purchased nearly $100,000 in Pennsylvania markets so far.

Rebuilding America Now, led by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, has struggled to win over high-dollar donors ever since the departure of Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign chief, who endorsed the group.

The group said in a strategy memo to donors earlier this month obtained by CNN that it now plans to focus on positive messaging, rather than the negative ads it had spent the summer blasting on the airwaves.

Read More