Story highlights
- Mehmet Oz, host of "The Dr. Oz Show," will reportedly analyze new Trump's medical records on live TV
- Trump undertook a physical examination last week
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump will be surprised by the results of his physical medical exam on TV when he appears on "The Dr. Oz Show" for an interview on Thursday, according to a preview of the show reported by Fox News.
But the show's host, Mehmet Oz, said in an interview he's "not going to ask him a question he doesn't want to have answered."
"Fox and Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade spoke Tuesday with Oz, who told him he would be analyzing the results of a physical that Trump said he took last week and revealing the results of that physical to the Republican presidential nominee.
"They tape it Wednesday. He's not doing the exam, he's going to analyze what the doctor did," Kilmeade explained to "Fox and Friends" co-host Steve Doocy. "I know this -- that Donald Trump will turn over those records right to Dr. Oz, who will analyze it and it will be a surprise to Donald Trump what Dr. Oz is going to say."
Doocy added, "You mean, Donald Trump isn't going to eyeball it first, like oh my goodness, look at my cholesterol?"
"My sense is there could be something like that," Kilmeade added.
CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign to confirm the details of the planned appearance but has not yet received a response.
Kilmeade's interview with Oz aired later Tuesday morning on his radio show, "Kilmeade and Friends," and the celebrity doctor explained that there would be some limitations on what he will reveal and ask about.
"If he puts limitations, I'll acknowledge them," Oz said. "It's his decision. Look -- the metaphor for me is, it's a doctor's office. The studio. So I'm not going to ask him a question he doesn't want to have answered."
Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that she stood with "Dr. Oz and millions of Americans on this."
"I don't know why we need such extensive medical reporting when we all have a right to privacy," Conway told MSNBC.
Asked what would happen if there were embarrassing medical disclosures revealed in the physical, Oz said, "I bet you he won't release them." Still, Oz said he hoped to ask Trump "pointed questions about his health."
He also clarified again that he would not be examining Trump himself, but reviewing a physical conducted by Trump's doctor.
Trump's appearance comes in the wake of revelations that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton failed to disclose that she had pneumonia until two days after he diagnosis. The condition was revealed after she stumbled at a September 11 memorial event in New York City.