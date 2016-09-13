Story highlights Mehmet Oz, host of "The Dr. Oz Show," will reportedly analyze new Trump's medical records on live TV

Trump undertook a physical examination last week

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump will be surprised by the results of his physical medical exam on TV when he appears on "The Dr. Oz Show" for an interview on Thursday, according to a preview of the show reported by Fox News.

But the show's host, Mehmet Oz, said in an interview he's "not going to ask him a question he doesn't want to have answered."

"Fox and Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade spoke Tuesday with Oz, who told him he would be analyzing the results of a physical that Trump said he took last week and revealing the results of that physical to the Republican presidential nominee.

"They tape it Wednesday. He's not doing the exam, he's going to analyze what the doctor did," Kilmeade explained to "Fox and Friends" co-host Steve Doocy. "I know this -- that Donald Trump will turn over those records right to Dr. Oz, who will analyze it and it will be a surprise to Donald Trump what Dr. Oz is going to say."

