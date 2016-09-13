Clinton to return to campaign trail Thursday

Story highlights The Democratic nominee was recently diagnosed with pneumonia

She has no events Wednesday

(CNN) Hillary Clinton will return to the campaign trail Thursday, spokesman Nick Merrill said.

The Democratic nominee, who was recently diagnosed with pneumonia, spent Tuesday at her home in Chappaqua, New York, where she watched President Barack Obama's stump speech in Philadelphia on her behalf, Merrill said. She has no events Wednesday.

"She has spent the day catching up on reading briefings, making calls, and she watched President Obama's speech in Philadelphia on TV," he said.

Clinton was initially eyeing a return to the campaign trail as soon as Wednesday, with aides scouting for a location to deliver a possible speech on the economy. But as the day wore along Tuesday, a person close to the campaign said, it became clear that Clinton would rest for at least one more day.

At her Chappaqua home on Tuesday, where a small group of reporters stood watch, she received six floral deliveries throughout the day. At her Brooklyn headquarters, campaign aides declined to speak about Clinton's health condition.

Read More