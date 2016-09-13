Clinton to return to campaign trail Thursday

Story highlights
- The Democratic nominee was recently diagnosed with pneumonia
- She has no events Wednesday
(CNN)Hillary Clinton will return to the campaign trail Thursday, spokesman Nick Merrill said.
The Democratic nominee, who was recently diagnosed with pneumonia, spent Tuesday at her home in Chappaqua, New York, where she watched President Barack Obama's stump speech in Philadelphia on her behalf, Merrill said. She has no events Wednesday.
"She has spent the day catching up on reading briefings, making calls, and she watched President Obama's speech in Philadelphia on TV," he said.
Clinton was initially eyeing a return to the campaign trail as soon as Wednesday, with aides scouting for a location to deliver a possible speech on the economy. But as the day wore along Tuesday, a person close to the campaign said, it became clear that Clinton would rest for at least one more day.
At her Chappaqua home on Tuesday, where a small group of reporters stood watch, she received six floral deliveries throughout the day. At her Brooklyn headquarters, campaign aides declined to speak about Clinton's health condition.
Clinton told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday that she intended to return to her campaign schedule "in the next couple of days."
She is now scheduled to appear before the Congressional Hispanic Caucus meeting on Thursday night in Washington. Although that was the first scheduled event, aides said an earlier campaign stop is under consideration for Thursday.
Clinton abruptly left a September 11 commemoration ceremony Sunday after what her campaign said was an episode of "overheating." A video showed a wobbly Clinton stumbling as she was assisted into her van to depart the ceremony.
She then went to daughter Chelsea Clinton's apartment and later returned to her home in Chappaqua, where campaign manager Robby Mook told CNN's Jake Tapper she was attended to by her doctor.
Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday but decided to continue on the trail. The incident has prompted further scrutiny of her health and her campaign's transparency, and comes less than two months before Election Day and as polls show a tightening race.