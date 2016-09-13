Story highlights Bryan Pagliano did not appear before the House Oversight Committee despite being subpoenaed

Pagliano was paid separately by the Clinton family to manage the private email server

Washington (CNN) A former State Department IT staffer who was involved in setting up and servicing Hillary Clinton's private email server refused to answer questions from a second congressional committee Tuesday, sparking anger among Republican committee members.

Bryan Pagliano, who worked for the State Department during Clinton's tenure but was also paid separately by the Clinton family to manage the private email server she used while in office, did not appear at the hearing before the House Oversight Committee despite receiving a subpoena to appear late last week.

"I will consult with counsel and my colleagues on the committee to consider a full range of options available to address Mr. Pagliano's failure to appear," committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz said, later noting, "when you are served a subpoena from the United States Congress, it is not optional."

