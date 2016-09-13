Bill Clinton on White House role: 'Whatever I'm asked to do'

Story highlights Bill Clinton says he'd like to be deployed to economically-challenged areas as first man

Washington (CNN) Bill Clinton says he'd do "whatever I'm asked to do" as first man if Hillary Clinton is elected president, and would defer to his wife and her senior staff.

In an interview with Charlie Rose aired Tuesday night on PBS, the former president said his own wishes should be the "last thing to be considered here" when it comes to how he's deployed by a Hillary Clinton-led White House.

"First and foremost, I should do whatever I'm asked to do," Clinton said. "That is, if Hillary wins I'd be both a former president and a spouse. So I think I should make those roles as consistent as possible by saying to the president and the senior advisers, whatever you want me to do, I will do. I should do that."

He said he's been lucky to lead the Clinton Foundation since departing the White House himself in 2001. Now, Clinton said, "I should serve. I've had a wonderful life for the last 15 years, and this is the longest I've ever had a job."

Clinton said he'd like to be used to solve problems like Puerto Rico's bankruptcy, Native Americans' need to diversify their economies and coal countries' transition to a green economy.

