A fun and fiery barbershop conversation with 'Killer Mike' and 6 friends

(CNN) I'm sick of pundits.

Don't get me wrong. I love the guests I have on every day. I love their energy and smarts and sass. But I'm sick of pundits because they don't always have their ears to the ground. They don't always have their finger on the pulse of America. Many of them are getting their talking points directly from the campaigns. (That's great -- we need to know what each candidate is thinking/doing/arguing each day.)

But oftentimes, these pundits are not sitting around the dinner tables, the laundromats, the pharmacy checkout lines and listening. I wanted to listen to real Americans with real issues.

I wanted to specifically focus on the impact of the black vote. In 2012, African-Americans voted at a higher rate than non-Hispanic whites for the first time since the Census Bureau started reported voting rates for the eligible citizen population in 1996. I wanted to find folks with different political perspectives but who would feel comfortable to speak freely. I didn't want talking points. No sugarcoating. I wanted a smart, substantive conversation.

So a few weeks ago, I made a single phone call -- to rapper/activist Michael "Killer Mike" Render.

