Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama hopes to highlight a foreign policy success Wednesday when he hosts Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the Oval Office, a symbolic image of his moves toward repairing broken US relationships across the globe.

Coming only days after Obama departed Asia for the final time as president, the visit also underscores the administration's driving foreign policy pivot toward the continent, an approach that's come with mixed success.

In his meeting with Suu Kyi, Obama hopes to ascertain whether the time is right to remove further economic sanctions on leaders in Myanmar, which he hopes could spur greater economic development in the country. In November, when Suu Kyi was elected to her post, the US removed certain government-run businesses and some banks from a blacklist in an attempt to jump-start trade.

A latest round of sanctions relief could ease restrictions on Myanmar's military, which ran the country for decades and still controls important government functions like its borders and armed forces. It's not clear whether Suu Kyi would support such sanctions relief, however, given the military's still-outsized role in governing her country.

The US is also looking to end restrictions on imports of jade and other precious gems, which could prove a boon to Myanmar's fledgling economy.