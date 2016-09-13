Airlines mining consumer data to target potential passengers

Story highlights Airlines say they're mining passengers' data to figure out consumers' preferences and behaviors

(CNN) The flight attendant on your next flight may know a lot more about you than you realize. They certainly know your name. They may also know your birthday, favorite drink and the city you visit the most.

Commercial airlines continue to bet big on consumers' big data. JetBlue and Alaska airlines' representatives spoke at Airlines for America's commercial aviation summit Tuesday, a trade organization for the airline industry.

In an effort to improve passenger experience on flights, airlines say they're mining your data to figure out consumer preferences and behaviors.

Joseph Sprague, a spokesman for Alaska Airlines, said the carrier's data collection on consumers "rivals the (Donald) Trump and (Hillary) Clinton campaigns."

Marty St. George, who oversees JetBlue's innovation efforts, said his airline works with credit card companies to analyze things such as consumer purchases to better understand their passengers and potentially predict services those passengers would enjoy.

