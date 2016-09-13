Why Obama should veto 9/11 families bill

Story highlights Veto by President Obama of Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act would be correct, authors say

Jack Goldsmith is a Harvard Law School professor and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. He was an assistant attorney general in the administration of George W. Bush. Follow him on Twitter @jacklgoldsmith. Stephen I. Vladeck is a professor at the University of Texas School of Law and a CNN Contributor. Follow him on Twitter @steve_vladeck .

(CNN) President Obama has said he will veto the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, a bill that purports to make it easier for 9/11 victims and their families to sue Saudi Arabia in US federal court for its alleged role in indirectly financing the attacks.

He would be absolutely right to do so. Reasonable people can disagree over whether giving the 9/11 victims their day in court justifies the diplomatic and foreign relations problems this law would provoke. (In fact, the two of us have disagreed on this issue in the past.) What should be clear to everyone, though, is that the bill Congress actually enacted last week provides virtually no benefits to justify its substantial costs.

JASTA was co-sponsored by Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and John Cornyn, R-Texas. It was originally designed to override a series of court rulings that had effectively slammed the door to all lawsuits by the families and estates of 9/11 victims against the Saudi government, senior Saudi officials, and several private entities — all based on those defendants' alleged role in helping to finance al Qaeda's operations in the run-up to 9/11.

Thus, the original version of JASTA would have amended a pair of federal laws to allow suits even (1) when most of the allegedly wrongful conduct took place overseas; (2) against those who merely aided and abetted acts of terrorism (in addition to those who were directly responsible); and (3) when the defendant was a foreign sovereign otherwise entitled to immunity.

The original version of JASTA provoked strong objections from the Obama administration and a bipartisan array of former senior government officials. Some argued the waiver of Saudi Arabia's sovereign immunity would violate international law . Others focused on the impact the bill might have domestically if Saudi Arabia followed through on its threats to remove upward of $75 billion in assets from the United States.

