ISIS women pose growing challenge to Europe

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Role of women supporting ISIS appears to be evolving

The more police focus on those fitting typical terrorist profile, males, the easier it is for women to escape detection, she says

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The days of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria conquering vast swaths of territory for its "caliphate" seem to have come to an end. But even as it is defeated by multiple armies on the battlefield, the headline-hungry terrorist group is far from finished. The next chapter in the horror-inducing history of ISIS is likely to feature women doing the killing -- and Europe could provide the principal stage.

Of course, this should have been clear for months to anyone watching the philosophy, trajectory, strategy and tactics of the group. But now we have confirmation, with a string of arrests in Paris in recent days.

Forensic experts examining the car discovered the fingerprints of a woman they identified as Ornella G. Within a couple of days they had located and arrested her in southern France. Before long, police arrested three other women. One of them, Inés Madani, stabbed one of the police officers as she tried to escape

Paris prosecutor François Molins said police had disrupted an all-female terrorist cell, and authorities believe they were planning a spate of attacks, including suicide bombings. The women were "totally receptive to the deadly" ideology of ISIS, Molins told reporters