ISIS women pose growing challenge to Europe

By Frida Ghitis

Updated 6:00 PM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, the source said.
The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. Its aim is to create an Islamic state, or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region's ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people fled Mosul after it was overrun by ISIS.
ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley was decapitated by ISIS militants in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations began bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/04/middleeast/kobani-syria-destruction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;liberated the city&lt;/a&gt; from the grip of ISIS.
A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces liberated the city from the grip of ISIS.
Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of "Jihadi John," the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle hit by a drone strike. ISIS later confirmed his death.
In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads "stoned to death." The victim was brutally killed because he was accused of being gay.
An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/31/middleeast/iraq-isis-tikrit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;retook the city&lt;/a&gt; after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces retook the city after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/15/middleeast/gallery/palmyra-ruins-syria/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts.&lt;/a&gt; The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/09/world/iraq-isis-heritage/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed other cultural sites&lt;/a&gt; in Syria and Iraq.
In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts. The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also destroyed other cultural sites in Syria and Iraq.
Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/gallery/tunisia-terrorist-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after a gunman opened fire on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/kuwait-mosque-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at the Al-Sadiq mosque&lt;/a&gt; in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing at the Al-Sadiq mosque in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/18/middleeast/iraq-violence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A suicide bomber with an ice truck,&lt;/a&gt; promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. A suicide bomber with an ice truck, promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/22/world/turkey-suruc-explosion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;occurred at the Amara Cultural Park,&lt;/a&gt; where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast occurred at the Amara Cultural Park, where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/17/europe/paris-attacks-at-a-glance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit six locations around the city,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants hit six locations around the city, killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/02/us/gallery/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mass shooting&lt;/a&gt; killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/03/us/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The shooters&lt;/a&gt; -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a mass shooting killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. The shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
Members of Iraq&#39;s elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/middleeast/iraq-military-retakes-ramadi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recapturing the city of Ramadi.&lt;/a&gt; The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
Members of Iraq's elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after recapturing the city of Ramadi. The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/24/europe/brussels-investigation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was also targeted in terrorist attacks&lt;/a&gt; that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city was also targeted in terrorist attacks that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/26/middleeast/falluja-liberated-isis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a senior Iraqi general announced&lt;/a&gt; that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, a senior Iraqi general announced that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
Story highlights

  • Frida Ghitis: Role of women supporting ISIS appears to be evolving
  • The more police focus on those fitting typical terrorist profile, males, the easier it is for women to escape detection, she says

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. Follow her @FridaGhitis. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN)The days of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria conquering vast swaths of territory for its "caliphate" seem to have come to an end. But even as it is defeated by multiple armies on the battlefield, the headline-hungry terrorist group is far from finished. The next chapter in the horror-inducing history of ISIS is likely to feature women doing the killing -- and Europe could provide the principal stage.

Of course, this should have been clear for months to anyone watching the philosophy, trajectory, strategy and tactics of the group. But now we have confirmation, with a string of arrests in Paris in recent days.
    Frida Ghitis
    On September 4, French police discovered an abandoned car parked in front of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in the always-crowded center of the French capital. Inside, they found an arsenal of everyday explosives: half a dozen cooking gas cylinders and bottles of diesel fuel.
    Forensic experts examining the car discovered the fingerprints of a woman they identified as Ornella G. Within a couple of days they had located and arrested her in southern France. Before long, police arrested three other women. One of them, Inés Madani, stabbed one of the police officers as she tried to escape.
    Paris prosecutor François Molins said police had disrupted an all-female terrorist cell, and authorities believe they were planning a spate of attacks, including suicide bombings. The women were "totally receptive to the deadly" ideology of ISIS, Molins told reporters.
    Such comments should be a reminder both that women are just as susceptible as men to radical ideology, and that ISIS has again demonstrated that it is more welcoming to women than jihadist rival al Qaeda. The caliphate has, for example, worked to draw women to its territories as part of its effort to build a functioning society, to provide wives and homes to the male fighters, and help recruit other women.
    Until recently, women had largely worked in a variety of functions, notably as the implacable enforcers of the social order, patrolling the streets as the morality police, punishing other women who violated rules on clothing and the like. But as ISIS has lost ground on the battlefield, such work has become less of a priority, and the role of women is predictably changing to fit the circumstances.
    The reality is that ISIS is under considerable pressure. Police everywhere, particularly in France, are on high alert. But by using women, ISIS can perform something of a jujitsu move, using the enemy's force against him. The more police focus on those fitting the typical terrorist profile, males, the easier it is for women to escape detection. And if their attacks succeed, the mere fact that women carried them out somehow amplifies the attack's propaganda value.
    Last week's capture of the alleged French cell may have slowed or prevented the first wave of now-activated female networks: One of them was said to be carrying in her purse a letter swearing allegiance to ISIS and declaring, "I am attacking you and your lands in order to terrorize you." Another, identified by police as Sarah H., had reportedly twice been engaged to ISIS killers. Her first fiancé was Larossi Abballah, the man who stabbed to death two French police officials at their home and held their 3-year-old hostage for several hours in the city of Magnanville last June. After Aballah was killed, Sarah H. was reportedly engaged to one of the ISIS operatives who slit the throat of Jacques Hamel, a Catholic priest in Normandy. The gruesome assassination of Hamel was carried out as parishioners watched in horror.
    But these arrests are unlikely to neutralize the threat, and French authorities have been clear there are more attacks being planned. Indeed, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said France has been disrupting terrorist plots and militant networks "every day," noting that police are keeping track of some 15,000 people believed to be in the process of radicalization.
    With ISIS losing territory in the Middle East, many European nationals who traveled to the caliphate are making their way home. So far, the worst attacks in France have been carried out directly by men. That was the case in the July 14 truck attack on the seaside promenade in Nice, in which one ISIS driver killed more than 80 and injured hundreds more; and on November 13, 2015, when ISIS killed 137 people in Paris.
    But police believe one of the perpetrators of a siege at a Jewish deli 48 hours after the Charlie Hebdo assault last January, Amedy Coulibaly, had assistance in planning the operation from his common-law wife, Hayat Boumeddiene. Boumeddiene is believed to have fled to Syria before the attack and has featured prominently in ISIS propaganda ever since. She remains wanted by police in France.
    Until now, women who have joined ISIS from the West have mostly traveled to the region in a quest, not unlike the men, for a more meaningful life within the context of their extremist religious beliefs. But while ISIS has reportedly started telling people not to come, it is far from dismantling the organization. New radical female recruits, joined by those returning from Iraq and Syria, will now play new roles as ISIS adapts to its new circumstances, and continues to try to spread terror in Europe.