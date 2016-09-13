Breaking News

Clinton, show us the real you

By Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Updated 4:30 PM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party&#39;s nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
Arkansas&#39; first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
Arkansas' first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
The Clintons celebrate Bill&#39;s inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
The Clintons celebrate Bill's inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of &quot;60 Minutes&quot; after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of "60 Minutes" after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies&#39; Garment Workers Union.
In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband&#39;s running mate, Al Gore, and Gore&#39;s wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband's running mate, Al Gore, and Gore's wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons&#39; business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons' business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook &quot;It Takes a Village&quot; in 1997.
The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook "It Takes a Village" in 1997.
The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, &quot;I did not have sexual relations with that woman.&quot; In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having &quot;inappropriate intimate contact&quot; with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having "inappropriate intimate contact" with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
Clinton holds up her book &quot;Living History&quot; before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
Clinton holds up her book "Living History" before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea&#39;s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea's wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of &quot;convenience,&quot; but admits in retrospect &quot;it would have been better&quot; to use multiple emails.
Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of "convenience," but admits in retrospect "it would have been better" to use multiple emails.
Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a &quot;Tonight Show&quot; skit in September.
Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a "Tonight Show" skit in September.
Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October. &quot;I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together,&quot; she said during the 11-hour hearing. &quot;I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done.&quot; Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a &quot;systemic breakdown&quot; as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October. "I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together," she said during the 11-hour hearing. "I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done." Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a "systemic breakdown" as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. &quot;The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Enough of the emails. Let&#39;s talk about the real issues facing the United States of America.&quot;
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. "The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails," Sanders said. "Enough of the emails. Let's talk about the real issues facing the United States of America."
Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October.
Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October.
Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
After Clinton became the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. &quot;To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president,&quot; Clinton said. &quot;Tonight is for you.&quot;
After Clinton became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. "To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president," Clinton said. "Tonight is for you."
Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. &quot;For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline,&quot; he said, referring to Clinton&#39;s stint as secretary of state.
Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state.
Story highlights

  • Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Reaction to Clinton's illness highlights double standard for transparency expected from her and Trump
  • Her campaign needs to better prepare for such dustups, which play to Clinton stereotypes, not strengths, she says
  • Ben-Ghiat: Clinton, show your vulnerable, spiritual, nurturing side to build trust with voters

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Her latest book is "Italian Fascism's Empire Cinema." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)The media storm around Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's "stumble," which was due to heat exposure while she suffers from walking pneumonia, highlights the double standard being applied to Clinton and Trump in terms of transparency and fitness to lead.

It's also further evidence that Clinton's campaign is doing her a disservice by not anticipating such reactions. This minor health event should be a major wake-up call for her advisers as we go into the final stages of this long campaign.
    Clinton's stumble should cause us, as citizens and as human beings, to pause as well. Has the onslaught of messages of hate and division during this campaign damaged us so much as a nation that we can't cross party lines to offer healing thoughts and sympathy for a 68-year-old individual who simply pushed herself momentarily beyond her limit? Jeers and jubilant speculation that Clinton might have Parkinson's or some other disease don't seem the right reactions to the video footage of the event.
    At the same time, no one should be surprised at the depth of hostility to Clinton, who as America's first female presidential nominee is also a symbol of women who aspire to leadership positions in our country. After all, the Republican nominee, Donald Trump, has been consistent on only a few things during his campaign: stirring up racial animosity for immigrants and all those who don't look, or pray, like him, and insulting women -- like Clinton -- who exist outside his sphere of control.
    Clinton's stumble was a lucky thing for Trump. It played right into a mainstay of his strategy: to delegitimize her by claiming she's weak of body and mind. He's made Clinton's health an issue, while keeping his own health information secret, other than a strangely worded letter from his doctor that raised more questions than it answered. In that sense, his upcoming show-and-tell about his health on Dr. Oz's television show is a good development.
    The Trump campaign has also repeatedly invoked violent imagery in discussing Clinton, feeding the flames of his supporters who publicly wish that her body would meet a painful or terrible end. I don't only speak of his social media followers who pray that she gets cancer, eats poison, or meets with some accident. In July, Trump's "veteran adviser," Al Baldasaro, called for Clinton to be shot for treason.
    Trump himself has made statements that could be interpreted as a wish for harm to come to her. Remember his comment about "Second Amendment" people "taking care" of her?
    He offered a kind of sequel last Friday at a rally in Florida, when he provided us with the unique spectacle of an American presidential candidate pretending to fire a gun while speaking about his rival. The context was his statement that Clinton is so "protected" that she could "shoot somebody" in public and avoid prosecution, but the result was to remind his supporters of his own January 2016 comment that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York and not lose supporters.
    Given this odd and sometimes ominous fixation on her physical person, Clinton might be forgiven for deciding to inform only her "inner circle" about her walking pneumonia and carry on as if she were not ill. Moreover, "powering through" is what Americans do well: We work more hours, and take less vacation, than almost any other nation. How many of us have seen colleagues at the office who really should be home in bed?
    Here's where the value of outside counsel comes in. No one could have predicted Clinton would falter in public, but many of the issues engaged by this event were known triggers of public reaction. Chief among these is the distrust created by the Clinton (all together now) penchant for privacy. The fact that only senior staffers knew she was ill is of little comfort to a public that feels estranged from a woman often seen as cold and remote.
    Clinton's show of vulnerability could have helped the campaign render Clinton more "likeable" to voters. Ingrained habits of nontransparency and protectiveness prevailed, though, and she squandered the opportunity.
    As Clinton recuperates, her campaign might consider the seemingly paradoxical move of occasionally launching a more open, softer Clinton into the fray. By all accounts of the people who have met or know her, this is who Clinton genuinely is -- the Clinton possessed of a deep spirituality, which would surely resonate with voters; the woman we saw at the Democratic Convention, filled with maternal and grandmotherly pride.
    We already know the tough Clinton, who won points for her blazing speech against Trump's mobilization of the alt-right movement. She should be showing the people who must decide upon her as their leader that there is more — that she is also just like them.
    Our former secretary of state is the only candidate fit to lead the country, for reasons not of gender and bodily health but temperament, public service and leadership experience. Greater transparency might seem risky to her campaign, as it will undoubtedly bring greater attacks. It will also help to increase what Clinton needs most at this point: the American public's trust.