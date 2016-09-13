Clinton not alone in ignoring doctor's advice

Story highlights Sheena Meredith: Hillary Clinton not following doc's advice to rest with pneumonia is very familiar frustration to doctors

She says patient noncompliance is epidemic, easy to see why Clinton would "power through" on campaign trail

Meredith: Pneumonia not terribly contagious, but in general, noncompliance can expose everyone to sickness

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's decision to press on and ignore her doctor's advice to rest while recovering from pneumonia may have startled the nation, but will have come as little surprise to most physicians.

We've all had patients who hobble in with a minor sports injury, are told to lay off the football, and limp back the next week even worse for wear having decided they just had to play that "crucial" weekend match.

Clinton waiting until she "got off the road" on Friday before reporting her cough to her physician is also a classic scenario: Busy people often wait for a scheduling gap before attending to their own medical needs. Often this is a reasonable strategy -- many illnesses get better of their own accord with a modicum of TLC -- but sometimes it isn't, and it can make a physician's job harder.

Delays in seeking medical attention, ignoring advice or failure to take medications as prescribed may have consequences for the individual, worsening their condition or making it harder to treat.

It can also have ramifications for others. Who hasn't encountered the stoic who soldiers on despite a streaming cold, only to spread it around the office, with costs to colleagues and employers alike?