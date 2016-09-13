Saving the planet for future generations

Breaking News
&quot;I chose to join the case because it sounded like something I could actually do,&quot; said Nick Venner, 15, from Lakewood, Colorado. &quot;I think we have a really good chance of winning. It&#39;s hard for legal experts to deny the rights of young people. We are the future. They will be long gone before the long-term effects (of climate change) ever hit them. It&#39;s about my kids. It&#39;s about their grandkids.&quot;
"I chose to join the case because it sounded like something I could actually do," said Nick Venner, 15, from Lakewood, Colorado. "I think we have a really good chance of winning. It's hard for legal experts to deny the rights of young people. We are the future. They will be long gone before the long-term effects (of climate change) ever hit them. It's about my kids. It's about their grandkids."
Kelsey Juliana, 20, from Eugene, Oregon, has been involved in legal action over climate change for years. &quot;It&#39;s a systems change we&#39;re asking for. And who are we asking it for? Everyone on the planet, especially the youth, the most unheard, the most disenfranchised,&quot; she said. &quot;Almost all the kids in this case haven&#39;t voted ever -- and cannot vote. That&#39;s something I certainly think about, as one of the few who can vote.&quot;
Kelsey Juliana, 20, from Eugene, Oregon, has been involved in legal action over climate change for years. "It's a systems change we're asking for. And who are we asking it for? Everyone on the planet, especially the youth, the most unheard, the most disenfranchised," she said. "Almost all the kids in this case haven't voted ever -- and cannot vote. That's something I certainly think about, as one of the few who can vote."
&quot;We live on a barrier island,&quot; said Levi Draheim, 9, from Florida&#39;s Space Coast. &quot;If the sea rises, our (home) could just be underwater. And a couple of our reefs ... they&#39;re just almost gone. I can&#39;t even go to the beach. It gives me nightmares.&quot;
"We live on a barrier island," said Levi Draheim, 9, from Florida's Space Coast. "If the sea rises, our (home) could just be underwater. And a couple of our reefs ... they're just almost gone. I can't even go to the beach. It gives me nightmares."
Tia Hatton, 19, from Bend, Oregon, said she had to convince her family it was a good idea for her to take on the federal government. &quot;I was late knowing about climate change. I lived in a conservative community. It wasn&#39;t until my senior year of high school that I started thinking about it when the snow levels dropped in Bend. I&#39;m a Nordic skier. All of a sudden, the puzzle started fitting together.&quot;
Tia Hatton, 19, from Bend, Oregon, said she had to convince her family it was a good idea for her to take on the federal government. "I was late knowing about climate change. I lived in a conservative community. It wasn't until my senior year of high school that I started thinking about it when the snow levels dropped in Bend. I'm a Nordic skier. All of a sudden, the puzzle started fitting together."
&quot;You feel like there&#39;s no point in fighting,&quot; said Aji Piper, 16, from Seattle. &quot;But you have this knowledge. So you still fight against this because it&#39;s the only thing you can do.&quot; He said it&#39;s frustrating when people think he&#39;s only repeating information adults have fed to him. &quot;I&#39;m not regurgitating any of this information,&quot; he said. &quot;I&#39;m not stupid. These facts are overwhelmingly in one direction.&quot;
"You feel like there's no point in fighting," said Aji Piper, 16, from Seattle. "But you have this knowledge. So you still fight against this because it's the only thing you can do." He said it's frustrating when people think he's only repeating information adults have fed to him. "I'm not regurgitating any of this information," he said. "I'm not stupid. These facts are overwhelmingly in one direction."
Climate change is &quot;something I worry about,&quot; said Avery McRae, 11, of Eugene, Oregon. &quot;If we don&#39;t do something now, we have a very bad future ahead of us.&quot;
Climate change is "something I worry about," said Avery McRae, 11, of Eugene, Oregon. "If we don't do something now, we have a very bad future ahead of us."
&quot;I do a lot of outdoor activities that will be affected by climate change,&quot; said Zealand Bell, 12, from Eugene, Oregon. &quot;I ski, raft, hike -- all sorts of stuff. We go up to Willamette Pass (to ski), and the last few years it&#39;s barely been open because of the lack of snow. It does sort of make me mad, but mostly I&#39;m sad. We&#39;ve affected our climate so much. We&#39;ve done all of this.&quot;
"I do a lot of outdoor activities that will be affected by climate change," said Zealand Bell, 12, from Eugene, Oregon. "I ski, raft, hike -- all sorts of stuff. We go up to Willamette Pass (to ski), and the last few years it's barely been open because of the lack of snow. It does sort of make me mad, but mostly I'm sad. We've affected our climate so much. We've done all of this."
Victoria Barrett, 17, from New York, said she&#39;s involved in the climate change lawsuit because &quot;it&#39;s pertinent to literally the existence of humankind.&quot; &quot;We&#39;re some of the people to be like, &#39;Yo, cut it out with that.&#39; And if you don&#39;t do it, we&#39;re going to sue you to do it. ... It&#39;s really important to posterity what we&#39;re doing.&quot;
Victoria Barrett, 17, from New York, said she's involved in the climate change lawsuit because "it's pertinent to literally the existence of humankind." "We're some of the people to be like, 'Yo, cut it out with that.' And if you don't do it, we're going to sue you to do it. ... It's really important to posterity what we're doing."
Jamie Lynn Butler, 15, from Cameron, Arizona, said her family had to move off of a Navajo reservation because of searing droughts. One of the family&#39;s horses died from dehydration, she said. &quot;Because of drought on the reservation and climate change there&#39;s less and less water. I don&#39;t want the next generation, and this generation, to keep losing things because of how we treat the planet.&quot;
Jamie Lynn Butler, 15, from Cameron, Arizona, said her family had to move off of a Navajo reservation because of searing droughts. One of the family's horses died from dehydration, she said. "Because of drought on the reservation and climate change there's less and less water. I don't want the next generation, and this generation, to keep losing things because of how we treat the planet."
Jacob Lebel, 19, lives and works on his family&#39;s farm in Roseburg, Oregon. &quot;As farmers, the drought and heat waves (associated with climate change) make it harder to work. The fire season has just been crazy,&quot; he said. &quot;We could lose everything.&quot;
Jacob Lebel, 19, lives and works on his family's farm in Roseburg, Oregon. "As farmers, the drought and heat waves (associated with climate change) make it harder to work. The fire season has just been crazy," he said. "We could lose everything."
Jayden Foytlin, 13, saw her home in Rayne, Louisiana, flood this year in a deadly storm directly linked to climate change. &quot;I&#39;m being affected, my generation is being affected, Louisiana is being affected by climate change,&quot; she said.
Jayden Foytlin, 13, saw her home in Rayne, Louisiana, flood this year in a deadly storm directly linked to climate change. "I'm being affected, my generation is being affected, Louisiana is being affected by climate change," she said.
&quot;We are in a climate emergency,&quot; Journey Zephier, who lives in Hawaii, said at a press conference in March. &quot;The federal government and fossil fuel industry have known for over 50 years that their actions and the burning of fossil fuels would result in destabilizing the Earth&#39;s climate system.&quot;
"We are in a climate emergency," Journey Zephier, who lives in Hawaii, said at a press conference in March. "The federal government and fossil fuel industry have known for over 50 years that their actions and the burning of fossil fuels would result in destabilizing the Earth's climate system."
Isaac Vergun, 14, of Beaverton, Oregon, said it bothers him when he sees people driving cars that are bigger than they need. &quot;It hurts me,&quot; he said. &quot;Even if they did a little something -- like not buy that car -- that would make a difference.&quot;
Isaac Vergun, 14, of Beaverton, Oregon, said it bothers him when he sees people driving cars that are bigger than they need. "It hurts me," he said. "Even if they did a little something -- like not buy that car -- that would make a difference."
Hazel Van Ummersen is from Eugene, Oregon. She and her family &quot;reduce their carbon footprint by gardening, recycling, buying local products, biking, and walking,&quot; according to court records.
Hazel Van Ummersen is from Eugene, Oregon. She and her family "reduce their carbon footprint by gardening, recycling, buying local products, biking, and walking," according to court records.
&quot;The Arctic is being affected more than twice as fast as the Lower 48&quot; states, said Nathan Baring, 16, from Fairbanks, Alaska. &quot;We have the technology to make the change. It&#39;s the politics that&#39;s keeping us from it.&quot;
"The Arctic is being affected more than twice as fast as the Lower 48" states, said Nathan Baring, 16, from Fairbanks, Alaska. "We have the technology to make the change. It's the politics that's keeping us from it."
"I've always been interested in my birth country," said Miko Vergun, 15, who was adopted from the Marshall Islands, in the Pacific. She now lives in Beaverton, Oregon. "I want to be able to go back -- but that would be really difficult right now because of climate change. It's possible the island will disappear" because of rising sea levels.
"I've always been interested in my birth country," said Miko Vergun, 15, who was adopted from the Marshall Islands, in the Pacific. She now lives in Beaverton, Oregon. "I want to be able to go back -- but that would be really difficult right now because of climate change. It's possible the island will disappear" because of rising sea levels.
"Even though I try to protect my natural resources and the climate system by biking, gardening, recycling, educating others about climate change, and practicing vegetarianism, I cannot protect the climate system for myself, and my family," Sahara Valentine of Eugene, Oregon, said in a court filing.
"Even though I try to protect my natural resources and the climate system by biking, gardening, recycling, educating others about climate change, and practicing vegetarianism, I cannot protect the climate system for myself, and my family," Sahara Valentine of Eugene, Oregon, said in a court filing.
Saving the planet for future generations

By John D. Sutter, CNN

Updated 10:21 PM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

John D. Sutter is a columnist for CNN Opinion who focuses on climate change and social justice. Follow him on Snapchat, Facebook and email. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

Eugene, Oregon (CNN)Jayden Foytlin, a shy 13-year-old from Rayne, Louisiana -- who loves K-Pop and science class -- sat in front of a federal judge here Tuesday. She wore a choker necklace and Weezer glasses.

She wasn't here to observe.
Foytlin is one of 21 young plaintiffs suing President Obama and various federal agencies over what she calls the United States' failure to protect her right to a future not wrecked by climate change.
It's a lawsuit that has been called the "biggest case on the planet" -- one that makes a constitutional argument that young people and unborn generations are being discriminated against because they don't have the right to vote but will be most affected by runaway warming.
The kids also are making the claim that their rights to life, liberty and property are being infringed upon by the stronger storms, scarier droughts and rising seas that come with warming.
Read More
It's a case that some would call a long shot but that I see as a heroic attempt to force the government to do what the science calls for: nearly eliminating fossil fuels this century.
President Obama deserves credit for tackling climate change as no other US president has.
    But scientists will tell you that isn't enough -- not even close.
    At the Tuesday hearing, Judge Ann Aiken listened to oral arguments from Julia Olson, the kids' attorney, as well as those from lawyers for the US Department of Justice and the fossil fuel industry -- who, tellingly and somewhat tragically, argued in virtual lockstep on this issue.
    Aiken likely will decide within 60 days whether the case can go to trial.
    Olson took the microphone to address the judge.
    "I want to begin with Jayden's story."
    In the front row, flanked by her peers, Foytlin squirmed at the mention of her name. The wounds are still fresh -- her own story hard for her to hear.
    Olson took the court back to August, when deadly floodwaters covered Louisiana -- floods that, since then, have been linked by government scientists directly to climate change.
    "She woke up at 5 a.m. on the morning of August 13 and she was ankle deep in water in her bedroom," Olson said of Foytlin, who sat in the front row with pen and notepad in hand.
      "As she says, she 'stepped right out of the bed and right into climate change.'"
      Despite living outside the floodplain, according to her mother, Cherri Foytlin, their house flooded during the outsize rainstorms, which are expected to become more intense as we continue to burn fossil fuels and heat up the atmosphere. Raw sewage ran like a river through the home, mother and daughter told me in an interview. Jayden Foytlin still sleeps in the living room.
      The damages amount to tens of thousands, her mother said, and the family doesn't have flood insurance because their town had never flooded.
        "I don't want to see another family go through what we are experiencing," the younger Foytlin told reporters after the hearing, glasses slipping down her nose. "Thirteen people died in the flood. ... Nobody should have to bury their loved ones simply because the government wants to bury their heads from the truth or because oil companies want to bury themselves in money."
        The crux of the climate-kids case is about constitutional rights and legal damages, of course. It's about what the government knew and when -- and whether it was acting with deliberate indifference to the consequences of boosting a system that relies on dirty energy.
        But it's also about heart and morals.
        What do we owe to the kids? And to generations yet to be born?
        Quin Sorenson, representing industry and fossil fuel interests, told Aiken this case lacks standing in part because you can't connect specific pollution to specific harms.
        Further, he questioned whether the government had created climate change or simply allowed it to happen. "That is not creation of the danger, that's allowance of the danger," he said.
        Climate change is real and we're causing it, admitted Sean Duffy, a US Department of Justice attorney. But federal courts, he said, are not the forum to hash out solutions.
        Congress and the President are tasked with that, he said.
        Aiken seemed to bristle at these arguments.
        "The plaintiffs have made a wonderful case that should be heard in the halls of Congress," Duffy said, implying that it's not the court's job to drive federal climate policy.
        "It has been heard in the halls of Congress," Aiken quipped.
        What I hope Aiken realizes is how much climate change weighs on these kids -- how much their lives will be shaped by the decisions of adults.
        Over the weekend, I got the chance to talk with most of the youth plaintiffs. It was clear that climate change takes a psychological as well as a literal toll.
        "I can't even go to the beach," said Levi Draheim, a curly-haired 9-year-old from a barrier island in Florida, which he worries, quite reasonably, will be flooded as seas rise. "It gives me nightmares. Sometimes I catch myself waking up and I (am) just screaming."
        Aji Piper, 16, of Seattle, told me climate change is "all consuming" in his thoughts. "It's hard to think about anything else when you have this massive, overarching problem."
        I asked Piper how he would rank climate change as a stressor: Was it above or below school, relationships, family and friendships?
        "I think climate change is top," he told me.
        "You feel like there's no point in fighting, but you have this knowledge" that climate change is real, he said. "So you still fight against this, because it's the only thing you can do."
        They can't vote. But they hold out hope that the courts may listen.
        "If I didn't (have hope) I'd be playing 'League of Legends' on my computer right now," Nick Venner, 15, from Colorado, told me the day before the hearing. "Of course there's hope."
        Jayden Foytlin doesn't plan to give up, either.
        Her mother told me how her daughter, at 5, entered a sheep-riding contest with mostly older contestants. Two of her older siblings fell of the sheep right away.
        "This sheep dragged her all over. It stepped on her. She didn't let go," Cherri Foytlin told me.
        Let's hope the courts show the same tenacity.
        After recounting Foytlin's story and presenting shocking evidence of how long the government has been avoiding substantive action on climate change -- since the 1950s -- Olson closed her argument with a quote from the writer Terry Tempest Williams:
        "The eyes of the future are looking back at us and they are praying for us to see beyond our own time."
        On Tuesday, those eyes gazed back from the front row of a federal courtroom.