Story highlights Triumph hope to reach 400 mph

Driver is Guy Martin, Isle of Man TT racer

Current record stands at 376.3 mph

(CNN) This week, on the vast, desolate moonscape of Utah's salt flats, one man will attempt something never before achieved.

Guy Martin, a maverick motorcycle racer more used to the twisting, undulating and wildly perilous curves of the Isle of Man TT, will attempt to break the two-wheeled land speed record.

The vehicle British-born Martin will pilot for this straight-line challenge is at once familiar and other-worldly: a sleekly futuristic projectile called the Triumph Infor Rocket Streamliner, powered by what essentially amounts to two road-legal motorcycle engines strapped together.

The engineers behind it hope that the combination will be enough to break the current world record of 376.3mph, held since 2010 by California's Rocky Robinson.

The crew chief and lead designer for Triumph's record attempt is Matt Markstaller. The Oregon-based engineer explained how man and machine will need to combine to make history.

