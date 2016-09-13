On Eid al-Adha, Syria's children laugh again

Story highlights Eid al-Adha has provided a respite for the youngest victims of Syria's devastating war

The Muslim holiday coincides with a fragile peace brought on by a ceasefire deal

(CNN) The sounds of war, for now at least, have given way to the infectious laughter of children.

The celebration of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, which began on Monday, has provided a long-overdue respite for the littlest victims of Syria's devastating war.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, the four-day celebration started with morning prayers and continues with feasts and visits to friends and family. Gifts are exchanged.

Syrians celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Jarabulus on September 12.

The deal calls for a halt to the violence between the Syrian regime and rebel forces. It also allows much-needed humanitarian access to besieged cities such as Aleppo.

Read More