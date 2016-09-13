Syria: Will ceasefire hold in first 24 hours?

Story highlights Aid agencies await security clearance before delivering assistance to besieged areas

US Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledges the deal is "less than perfect"

(CNN) A nervous calm has descended on Syria on the first full day of an agreed ceasefire as an American- and Russian-brokered deal largely appears to have taken hold across the country.

Both the government and opposition groups reported sporadic incidents in the first few hours after the ceasefire took hold at sundown (11.45 a.m. ET) Monday. But the weapons eventually fell silent.

Residents of Aleppo, Idlib and Homs, accustomed to the buzz of regime military jets overhead, told CNN that the warplanes had vanished from the skies in the hours following the ceasefire, with only the occasional mortar to be heard.

Some observers said they believe the ceasefire's efficacy will only become clearer as Tuesday progresses.

Humanitarian agencies are closely watching developments, poised to distribute much-needed aid to besieged areas, but say they are awaiting security guarantees to proceed with the delivery.